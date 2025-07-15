Islands to the fore in 2025 food award finals

Isle of Barra Distillers co-founders Katie and Michael Morrison

​A number of island products and businesses have been nominated in the finals for this year’s Food and Drink Excellence awards.

In all, 85 finalists representing 60 companies across Scotland have been short-listed with the winners announced at an awards night hosted by revered journalist and broadcaster Kirsty Wark on 4th September at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Glasgow.

Isle of Barra Distillers have been nominated five times for their gin, Hebridean Vodka and dark rum products, with the North Uist Distillery nominated for its Downpour gin.

Over in the food categories, meanwhile, Salar Salmon of Uist were chosen for the final shortlist in the artisan product of the year category as well in the best fish and seafood product of the year, while Charles Macleod Limited of Stornoway has been selected for their world-famous black pudding.

In addition, Isle of Barra distillers have been short-listed for employee of the year and for the drinks campaign of the year award.

Julie Sloan, manager of the Eat Drink, Hebrides campaign, said: “Visit Outer Hebrides and Eat Drink Hebrides are delighted that so many amazing local businesses are finalists in this year’s top food and drink tourism awards.

“These nominations show the quality of our produce, warm hospitality, and fantastic businesses here in the Outer Hebrides.

“Finalists from the Outer Hebrides are also in the running for the Highlands & Islands Thistle Awards, which celebrate the very best in food and accommodation across the region.”

Julie added: “It has already been a brilliant year for awards, including a recent Global Culinary Award win, which is a true credit to all our hardworking members.”

Iain Baxter, Chief Executive at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “Year after year, The Excellence Awards attract an incredibly diverse range of entries of seriously impressive quality.

“Sampling the incredible range of entries might sound like a dream job but narrowing it down to the very best has been no easy task for our expert panel.

"This year, the judges were struck by the outstanding quality, creativity, and innovation on display.

“Despite the challenges the sector has faced in recent years, it’s inspiring to see Scotland’s food and drink businesses continuing to push boundaries in not just what they produce, but in how they operate.

“Almost a quarter of a century from the first awards, this year promises to be a standout occasion for one of the country’s most lucrative and successful industries.

"Congratulations to everyone who’s made the shortlist, and best of luck on the night.”

Ashley Connolly, Local Buying Manager Scotland at Asda, the awards principle sponsor, commented “It’s a privilege for Asda to once again support The Excellence Awards and to celebrate the incredible passion and dedication of Scotland’s food and drink producers.

“Judging the tasted categories certainly wasn’t easy, but I know I speak for the whole panel when I say the finalists truly represent the very best our industry has to offer.”