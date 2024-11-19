British politician, Alison McGovern, Shadow Minister for Sport and Labour MP for Wirral South, prepares to join a Parliamentary Treasury Select Committee meeting by video-link, to discuss the Economic Impact of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, from her home near Birkenhead in north west England on April 21, 2020. - The British parliament returns on Tuesday from an extended Easter break, with MPs encouraged to attend via videolink for the first time as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Social distancing rules demanding people stay two metres apart mean only 50 MPs will be able to sit in the 650-strong lower House of Commons at any one time. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) : Employment minister Alison Mcgovern visited Stornoway and heard of the successful jobs dispersal scheme of 22 years ago

​A rare example of public sector jobs being devolved to the islands was praised in the House of Commons this week, begging the question of why it has not been repeated.

​Torcuil Crichton MP drew attention to the fact that 65 staff employed by the Department of Work and Pensions in Stornoway are involved in responding to calls from all over the UK.

For over 20 years, Stornoway has been a national centre for the DWP’s Debt Management service and is recognised as a highly successful unit with the number of jobs increasing over the years.

In the Commons on Monday, Mr Crichton invited the Employment Minister, Alison McGovern, to visit his constituency, which she readily agreed to do. He described the DWP presence as “a good example of job dispersal” with staff providing a “high quality service” to help relieve poverty.

He welcomed the Budget announcement that the maximum debt repayment from a household’s Universal Credit will be reduced from 25 to 15 per cent. This will benefit 1.4 million households by an average £420 a year.

Mr Crichton said: “Much of that debt management is carried out at the DWP centre in Stornoway and some 65 of the 80 staff there are involved in responding to calls nationally.

“That is a good example of job dispersal, and their service is high quality and involved in reducing poverty. I encourage the Minister to come and meet the staff there, to meet clients and to see the operation for herself”.

Speaking after the exchanges, Mr Crichton said: “The number of good quality, national jobs which the DWP provides in Stornoway deserves to be better known but the obvious question is why we couldn’t have more of the same.

“The Scottish Government has taken plenty good jobs away from the islands through centralisation while showing no interest in the opposite approach of dispersing public sector jobs, as an important tool in combating depopulation.

“They need to be challenged on this and I also intend to explore what more could be done by UK Government departments. The willingness of the Minister to visit the Western Isles will open the door to that discussion”.

The national role the Stornoway DWP office was created 22 years ago when the Department was undergoing reorganisation and the MP at the time, Calum Macdonald, asked the Social Security Minister, Malcom Wicks, to consider the potential for job dispersal.

Mr Macdonald recalled this week: “Malcolm Wicks came twice – the first time to examine the feasibility and then, when it was up and running, to see how it was operating and of course he was very impressed.

“The cases which the office deals with are, by their nature, sensitive and need to be treated with empathy and a good listening ear, which islanders are very good at providing”.

In 2016, the number of staff in the Stornoway office was increased significantly. At that time, the DWP management in Stornoway hailed the expansion as “a huge triumph for the local branch”.