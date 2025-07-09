Jodie’s sports tech start-up secures £1.2 million

theo Health - Jodie Sinclair 1 SA : theo Health - Jodie Sinclair All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2025. All other rights are reserved. Use in any other context is expressly prohibited without prior permission. All images © Stewart Attwood Photography 2025. All other rights are reserved. Use in any other context is expressly prohibited without prior permission. : Jodie watches on as an athlete tests out the new technology

​An entrepreneur from Stornoway has secured more than £1.2million of investment in her sports tech start-up and signed US professional golfer Xander Schauffele to help test it out.

Jodie Sinclair, 29, and her wearable sports tech product Theo Health, a high tech monitoring device, came out of “stealth mode” on Tuesday, after two years of development.

Her company is now on the countdown towards its Alpha Launch, where the product is going to be made available to elite athletes and will be tested out by six athletes, hailing from the spheres of professional surfing, football and biking as well as golf.

Feedback from that trial phase will be taken on board and the product refined before its next phase of trialling and testing, known as the Beta phase, where it is likely to be taken on by a European football team.

Talks are currently under way but Jodie is not ready to name the team yet, saying only it was “one of the best European teams” and would allow Theo to be “stress tested in a full team environment”.

Jodie invented Theo in response to a catastrophic knee injury and her subsequent frustration over the lack of feedback during her own recovery. It is a sports tech device that is worn during exercise and takes detailed readings of muscle tension to help inform the recovery process.

Jodie had just left The Nicolson Institute and was on her way to Dundee University when she had suffered the tear in her anterior cruciate ligament, a common injury among footballers, and experienced a mental struggle as well as a physical one on her road back to fitness. She also needed reconstructive surgery and was inspired to use her experience to develop technology to help others who found themselves in a similar boat.

Theo was first conceived as part of an undergraduate project for her BSc degree in Product Design and Jodie set about transforming it into a viable product during the first lockdown.

A number of awards followed – around seven – that launched Jodie into the Scottish entrepreneurial ecosystem and gave her opportunities to connect with potential investors, starting with a visit to Silicon Valley in 2022.

Financially, the company raised its £1.2million during the stealth phase and it is now in a bridge raise, and has raised around half of the £500,000 target from that.

Jodie said: “Incredible things have happened and I’ve not been able to share it but I wanted to come out with a bang and come out saying, ‘we’ve raised X amount, we’ve got these elite athletes, we’re about to launch, we’ve got our patent’ as opposed to drip feeding highlights.”

Jodie said the response had been “a bit surreal”, adding: “The coverage has been incredible and there’s a lot of folk reaching out and wishing well, but even the investors that we’ve had are coming into the DMs today and we’ve got some meetings lined up and it’s some pretty big names so it’s really exciting.

“It’s my life right now and it has been since I started it in the first lockdown. It’s only the beginning. We’ve got a full product line expansion already in the plan, so it means everything right now.”