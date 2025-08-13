Jon Hearach hands over the reins to his daughter

Jon and Shona at the gravestone of Roddy Grant, the Inverness stonemason who trained John.

​A changing of the guard has been signalled at a well-known Inverness-based business which owes its existence to a strong connection to Harris.

​Jon Hearach Memorials was established by John Macdonald, from Lingerabay in Harris, over 40 years ago after training as a stonemason. The company went on to develop a strong reputation throughout the region – including in the Western Isles – for the level of service provided.

Jon moved to the Highland capital as a teenager where he took up an apprenticeship with local stonemason Roddy Grant, learning the traditional skills of hand-cutting and the lettering of gravestones, before going to set up his own firm.

Now the baton for running the business has been passed onto daughter, Shona MacQueen, and will trade under “Hearach Memorials”.

Shona said: “Dad has now properly retired, so it would be good to let people know that I am still there and carrying on everything with the team of lads.

“We have re-branded to be Hearach Memorials as there is only one Jon Hearach but if you look closely at our logo the ‘J’ is incorporated in the ‘H’ to give a nod to dad.”

A distinctive and colourful character, Jon was married to Maggie Macdonald, a well-known Gaelic singer, who passed away in 2016.

Daughter, Shona, who now runs the business, won the Sliver Pendant at the Royal National Mod in 2022 and John himself is a well-kent figure at every Mod, being presented with the special “Friends of the Mod” award at last year’s event in Oban.

Shona has been working as office manager for Hearach Memorials for the past 25 years and also ran her own stone carving company, Stoned in Scotland, using the Hearach skills and equipment to create Celtic art mementoes from stones and pebbles collected from rivers and shorelines across the Highlands and Islands.

“We offer a caring, personal and professional service during a sensitive time in people’s lives as they look for the perfect and everlasting tribute to their loved one,” said Shona.

“Hearach Memorials’ highly skilled masons create memorials in a wide range of styles, from those of a traditional taste to the more contemporary.

“Clients can select a design from a range of popular models, or work with us to create a personalised individual memorial. Computer-generated draft images help ensure shape, colour, design and inscription are exactly as required, and all elements can be adjusted at any point in the design process.”

She added: “Once the memorial is completed, we complete the personal service by erecting the stone ourselves, to the highest standards of completion and safety. All the company masons are members of the British Register of Accredited Memorial Masons and all erection fixings conform to regulated specifications.

“Hearach Memorials strive to offer a complete service from design and research to completion, with a personal and caring approach to helping people remember much-loved family members or friends.”