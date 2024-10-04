Levy would just be a “tax on the port”

Port Authority chief Alex Macleod challenged the myth that cruise passengers do not spend money in the local economy.

The chief executive of Stornoway Port Authority, Alex Macleod, has warned that a levy on cruise ship passengers would deter a business which has brought 50,000 tourists and 10,000 crew to Lewis since April.

​Mr Macleod was speaking at a reception for port stakeholders and local businesses which was held in Lews Castle last Thursday.

The now annual event, he said, brought together “people who are very rarely, if ever, all in the same room at the same time”.

He said the opening of the new terminal had brought huge challenges, bringing some of the largest ships in the world into the harbour and ensuring the passengers’ safety once ashore – “a huge learning experience for us all but the success of the season gives us, and our customers, huge confidence for the future”.

Mr Macleod dismissed the “myth” that cruise passengers do not spend money.

“We do know that the shops in the town were delighted with the footfall and we got lots of comments about how vibrant the town was on cruise days," he said.

Mr Macleod also predicted that more shops would open in the future and promised to “take our community with us”.

He continued: “Cruise passengers don’t use our ferry, they don’t use our parking, they use local bus companies, they will allow new shops to open; all very good.

"Possible introduction of a cruise levy will only destroy the positive impacts. It’s not taxing the passenger; it’s taxing the port.

“Cruise levies are only introduced where the place is overrun. We are not overrun – we have only 20 per cent of Orkney cruise passengers”.

On other issues, Mr Macleod said the wider impacts of the Bakkafrost closure were still becoming apparent and “for the Port Authority alone the loss in revenue is huge”. This emphasised the need for the community to work together “to grab opportunities where they arise”.

Regarding forthcoming work on renewables and the interconnector, Mr Macleod said they estimated “current freight capacity will triple when these projects start towards the end of the decade” making it clear that “the freight vessel will need to stay – it will pay for itself which will make it easier for government to progress a long term charter”.

Mr Macleod said that the Port has “serious challenges ahead” with a £40 million debt to service. “This is why we believe that the wider economic strategy is so important for ourselves and the island economy”.

The chair of the Port Authority, Margaret Ann Macleod, told the large gathering that the BBC Alba series, Port Steornabhaigh “has been the most fantastic visual record” of the past few years’ work.

“Seeing the project team in action has been a reminder of the earlier work that was carried out to transform a rock face into a deep water port," she said.

“As a Trust port we have led on the investment of around £75 million in recent years – not an insignificant sum…. These investments will allow a variety of industries and opportunities to flourish both on and around our islands”.