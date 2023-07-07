Lewis estate in £400k writ over peatland agreement

Scaliscro Estate claims Richard Seaman breached an agreement over how to proceed with peatland restoration.

​​It alleges that Richard Seaman then formed a separate company which competed against a joint venture the two men had entered into. The claims made in the writ shed light on the profitability of “peatland restoration” for landowners.

Nicholas Clarke, described as “a successful businessman with various interests” has had the writ lodged in Stirling Sheriff Court with Seaman, who is named as a director of an Edinburgh company, Goldsmith & Co (Estates) Ltd, as defender.

It claims that in 2018 Scaliscro engaged Goldsmith to provide estate management services.

Goldsmith's are an Edinburgh-based estate agency.

In 2021, Mr Seaman “approached the pursuer with a business idea. He had identified an opportunity within the carbon capture market. Carbon capture is a growing and profitable market.

“It involves the process of trapping carbon dioxide at its emission source, and thereafter transporting it to a storage location so that it cannot be released into the environment. Rural estates comprising large areas of peatland are ideal for this process”.

Credits “can then be sold to companies who require carbon credits to offset the carbon dioxide emissions for which they are responsible. Such sales generate income for the landowner”.

Mr Clarke’s writ alleges that Mr Seaman “did not understand this market” and “was accordingly unable to progress this concept” whereas “the pursuer was in a position to implement contracts with landowners whereby they could generate and sell carbon credits”.

The writ continues: “The pursuer, having been approached by the defender, agreed to enter a joint venture with him… whereby they agreed the defender would locate landowners of peatlands interested in rehabilitating same to allow carbon capture”.

They would then “co-ordinate matters with the landowners in order to (a) facilitate securing carbon credits through the peatland code system; and (b) sell such credits obtained…

“They agreed the defender would locate interested landowners and generally promote the service being offered. They agreed the pursuer would utilise his expertise to negotiate contracts with such landowners and then negotiate the sale of credits to the market”.

The writ avers that the two formed a company, Carbon Capture Partnership Ltd, and states: “Following inception of the joint venture a number of land owners were successfully engaged.

"These owners signed exclusivity agreements with CCP. Unknown to the pursuer, on 1 September 2021 the defender incorporated a company Land Carbon Limited”.

The writ then alleges that having gained an understanding of the market through the pursuer, Mr Seaman arranged for landowners with whom CCP had contracted to terminate their contracts… In so doing the writ alleges Mr Seaman utilised information confidential to CCP.

The writ maintains that “each of the parties was under a duty of good faith to the other. Implementation of this duty required each to show loyalty and fidelity to CCP.

"It required each to not compete against CCP. The defender, as a consequence of his involvement in LC and their actions in competing against CCP is in breach of his aforesaid duties to the pursuer”.

It claims: “CCP have been deprived of profit totalling £800,000 … (Mr Clarke’s) loss in this regard accordingly totals £400,000. This is the sum craved.”

This action is the latest development in a series of disputes between Mr Clarke and Mr Seaman.

In another action before Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Goldsmith are suing Scaliscro for payment of charges they allege are owed to them in connection with estate management services provided.

Goldsmith were originally suing for £90,981.36 but Scaliscro successfully argued that all claims should be dismissed except for two that total £16,417.80. A separate hearing is to be fixed for the surviving claims to be determined.