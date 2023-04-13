Lewis Estate looking to cash in on the peatland restoration racket

Garynahine Estate was purchased in 2019 by Laurent Hild.

Claimed carbon savings are likely to be sold to a third party who could offset them against polluting activities.

Land campaigner Andy Wightman told the Gazette it would do “nothing to mitigate climate change” and could lead to more emissions rather than less.

Garynahine was bought for £2.2 million in 2019 by Laurent Hild, who owns companies involved in engineering, finance and property, based at Jebsheim in north-east France. He also owns Tressady Estate in Sutherland.

An application has been lodged with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar for a project which will be spread over 100 years.

The owner is listed as Reith Ecosse Ltd and there are said to be “no tenants on the estate”, suggesting a separate vehicle has been created for the non-crofting land.

The application states: “With their north-westerly and island location, the Lewis Peatlands are probably the most extremely Atlantic of all the blanket mires in Great Britain”.

It adds: “There are no tenants on the Estate (which) is currently managed for sporting pursuits including fishing, shooting and deer stalking.

"These activities do not generate income for the Estate on the project area. The Estate is part of a joint deer management plan between neighbouring estates. No other agricultural livestock are present on the Project Area”.

Garynahine grazings clerk, John Smith, said that as far as they could see from the plans, the proposed “restoration” area does not impinge upon common grazings and is restricted to land taken in hand by the estate in the 1960s.

He said there have been no consultations with the village and they have never met the owner “in any shape or form” since he took over in 2019. They would now seek a meeting and reassurance there will be no implications for crofting rights.

Andy Wightman said: “They will register their credits with the Peat Land Code. They could offset against their own business or they could sell.

"The peatland market is less well developed than the woodland market but there are some big, big schemes so there must be money in it for them”.

After examining the proposals and the claimed carbon “savings” Mr Wightman said: “Saving 13,300 tonnes by 2122 is way, way beyond the timescale required for deep and immediate emissions cuts called for by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

“Restoring peatland is a good thing but on these timescales will do nothing to mitigate the impact of climate change. It is worse because someone is going to buy the credits which enables them to continue emitting.”

Mr Wightman added: “There is no regulation of those buying credits so net impact over medium to long term is actually likely to be negative given the buyer now has no incentive to reduce emissions”.

In a statement, Richard Seaman, the managing agent of Garynahine Estate from Edinburgh-based Goldsmith and Co, said: “The owners of Garynahine Estate are planning to undertake peatland restoration work on part the area of land extending to 184 ha south of the A858 between the south wood and Garynahine Lodge.