Professor Catriona Jamieson researched the links between space travel and cancer.

​A scientist with strong Lewis connections has published ground-breaking research on connections between space travel and cancer.

​Professor Catriona Jamieson, whose links are with Lochs and Ness, is director of the Sanford Stem Cell Institute at the University of California in San Diego.

Earlier this year, the Gazette featured her mother, Kathleen Jamieson (née Nicolson) who was honoured by the Canadian Government for decades of work to advance the rights of women in indigenous communities.

Kathleen contacted the Gazette this week to ask if readers might be interested in research led by Catriona which has been published amidst widespread academic approval.

The Institute said: “These findings have implications not just for astronaut health but also for understanding the mechanisms of ageing and age-related diseases like cancer on Earth”.

Professor Jamieson said: “Space experiments are so complex that they force you to do better science on the ground. What we have learned about cancer from our studies in space is absolutely remarkable.

“These findings show that the stressors of space — like microgravity and cosmic galactic radiation — can accelerate molecular ageing of blood stem cells. Understanding these changes not only informs how we protect astronauts but also helps us model human ageing and diseases like cancer here on Earth.

“This is essential knowledge as we enter a new era of commercial space travel and research in low earth orbit”.

The family have retained close links with Lewis and during her medical training, Catriona spent her elective year at Langabhat Medical Practice – an experience she described as “pivotal” to her subsequent career.

Her mother, Kathleen’s family was raised by their maternal grandmother, from Fivepenny in Ness, after their father, from Ranish, was drowned in the Second World War.

“We all owe everything to my grandmother, Mairead Macleod”, Kathleen said – a debt which continues to be repaid spectacularly by another generation.

For further information: https://today.ucsd.edu/story/spaceflight-accelerates-human-stem-cell-aging-uc-san-diego-researchers-find