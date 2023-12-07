​Local firm “sidelined” over new Goat Island deal

​An island marine engineering firm which has for the last 17 years operated from Goat Island in Stornoway has claimed that they have been sidelined from an agreement which saw a Devon-based company securing a 10-year lease over a new workshop at the site.

​MacMillan Engineering, who have a workforce of 18, says the deal now threatens their very survival and despite them using the facility for the last year have now been given two weeks notice to vacate, potentially causing disruption to an order they are currently undertaking.

They said they had been in discussions with the Stornoway Port Authority over a lease but when they were eventually given a price it was “unsustainable”.

In a public statement, the company said: “Whilst we welcome this new enterprise, unfortunately the continued attitude of the Stornoway Port Authority towards small community based businesses like ours has turned an opportunity to be part of this engineering scale-up into the complete opposite. In fact, it’s now a threat to our ability to sustain our business and support the wider aquaculture industry in the Western Isles.”

Last week it was revealed that Coastal Workboats, based in Devon, have been awarded a 10-year lease for the marine engineering workshop at Goat Island.

The company will construct an all-electric vessel, creating 25 jobs in the process.

The statement from MacMillan Engineering continued: “We had talks with Coastal Engineering earlier this year with a view to finding a way to work together and we remain open to solutions that will support the restart of boat building alongside the maintenance of aquaculture assets that we currently undertake work for.

“The Stornoway Port Authority are a Scottish Ports Trust, a mechanism set up to ensure that ports place responsibility to the stakeholders and the community they serve above that of profits.

“For MacMillan Engineering we are struggling to see that the way we have been treated in this respect has balanced their responsibility to small businesses like ours that make up that very community of stakeholders.”

Alex Macleod, Chief Executive at Stornoway Port Authority, said: “We appreciate the view of Macmillan Engineering. However, following discussions it became clear to us the critical need to find a long-term arrangement for the Marine Workshop. We would encourage Macmillan Engineering, and other local companies, to continue to liaise with the new tenants to take advantage of the opportunities that this business will present in the island.