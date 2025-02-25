Major subsea contract for Arnish

The company recently held round-the-table talks with local organisations.

Navantia UK, the new tenants at the Arnish fabrication yard near Stornoway, have announced they have been awarded a significant contract by McDermott Trinidad Ltd for the manufacture of subsea structures, further establishing the site's position as a centre of excellence for energy infrastructure.

The year-long contract will see the Arnish team deliver critical subsea components for a project in Trinidad and Tobago. This new agreement builds upon the facility's growing reputation in the subsea sector and will support continued workforce expansion at the site.

Juan de la Cueva, CEO of Navantia UK, said: "We are delighted to partner with McDermott Trinidad on this important project. By securing international work for our Arnish facility, we are not only supporting skilled jobs in the Outer Hebrides but also showcasing Scottish engineering excellence globally. This contract represents exactly the type of high-value manufacturing that we want to bring to our UK facilities."

Albert Allan, General Manager of the Arnish facility, added: "This contract recognises our facility's track record of delivering complex subsea structures to the highest quality standards. Our skilled workforce has extensive experience in precision fabrication for the energy sector, and this project will enable us to further expand our team whilst reinforcing Arnish's position as a centre of excellence for critical energy infrastructure."

The contract represents a significant development for the Arnish facility, which was recently acquired as part of Navantia UK's purchase of Harland & Wolff's four UK yards. It aligns with the company's strategy to develop its Scottish facilities as hubs for energy infrastructure manufacturing.

Labour’s Scottish Secretary Ian Murray joined Torcuil Crichton MP in welcoming the announcement.

Ian Murray described the contract as a vindication of Labour’s deal for the yard takeover and the government’s industrial strategy to protect and create jobs.

Mr Crichton, the MP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, said the year-long contract on subsea components as a “win for the Western Isles” which will secure jobs at the yard.

Arnish was bought by Navantia earlier this year after the Labour government brokered a deal for the Spanish state-owned company to take over four UK yards from the previous owners Harland & Wolff.

Mr Crichton said: “This latest contract is a new beginning for Arnish and a massive endorsement the workforce and management.

“The yard already specialised in subsea work, but Navantia recognised the quality of the work produced there when the Labour government negotiated their take-over of the operation. This contract is the first win for Arnish under the company and a win for the Western Isles.”

Labour’s Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray, who played a key role in ensuring Arnish and the Methill yard in Fife were included in the Navantia takeover, also welcomed the news.

He said: "This contract for Arnish is great news. It’s a real vindication of our fresh approach to our industrial strategy, which has helped secure the future of both the Arnish and Methill yards in Scotland. We are not just protecting jobs – we're creating new ones and establishing the Scotland as a global hub for energy infrastructure. This shows how our Plan for Change is delivering real results for Scotland's communities."

