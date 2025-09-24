​Malcolm Burr to step down after 20 years

Malcolm shares a joke with Sandy Matheson, at the former convener's Freedom of the Isles ceremony in 2023

​Comhairle nan Eilean Siar have announced that their chief executive, Malcolm Burr, is to step down from the post as of next March, after 20 years in the job.

Mr Burr, who came to the Western Isles from Orkney, having previously worked for the Comhairle as a solicitor, e-mailed councillors this week informing them of his decision.

He will continue to serve as the Returning Officer for next May’s Scottish Parliament elections and will continue to serve as Convener of the Electoral Management Board of Scotland.

Mr Burr, who is Scotland’s longest-serving council chief executive, said: “It is a great honour and privilege to be the Comhairle’s chief executive and to serve the diverse and magnificent communities of the Western Isles.

“It is now over 20 years since I accepted the Comhairle's offer of appointment as its chief executive.

"These have been very fulfilling years for me both professionally and personally and I thank members and officers, past and present, for making my tenure in the post so enjoyable.

“There will be opportunity over the next six months to look back and reflect on the achievements and challenges of the past two decades. For now, it is important to continue to look forward to the future of our Comhairle and our islands.

“Alongside colleagues and Members, I will continue to work to improve the services we deliver to our communities, to improve our financial sustainability and to maintain our influence and impact as a local authority which punches well above its weight.”

Mr Burr was prominent in the push for the creation of a single islands authority

“We now have real movement towards the integration of public services and a single authority model which should bring necessary and positive change to the public sector of the Western Isles,” he said.

“I am also delighted that the Barra and Vatersay Community Campus will go ahead.”

Cllr Kenny Macleod, Convener of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar commented: “Over the last 2 decades Malcolm Burr has been everything a chief executive should be.

"Supportive of his employees, open and honest in his discussions with councillors and steadfast in his commitment to the communities of the Western Isles.

“Malcolm is one of the finest public servants in the country and has been an invaluable asset to the Western Isles.”

Comhairle Leader Paul Steele said Mr Burr “has been at the heart” of the Comhairle’s work over the last 20 years.

“The Comhairle’s achievements, resilience through challenging circumstances and continued forward-thinking innovation are testament to his professional qualities and the strength of his leadership,” he said.

Cllr Steele added: “On a personal note, I’d like to thank Malcolm for his support, advice, and friendship which has been so important to me since becoming leader.

"I know that the support and advice he offers is, and will continue to be, in much demand across the country and his commitment to public service won’t let him rest on his laurels.”

