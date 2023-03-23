Meeting this afternoon on Uig pier crisis

The re-opening arrangements will hang on this afternoon's meeting.

They will meet with the contractors, R. J. Macleod, in order to determine when or whether the temporary linkspan will be able to support all traffic. Depending on the answers, they will then have to determine what the next steps should be.

There are basically two options – to operate as scheduled with some categories of vehicles unable to use the ferries or to revert, at least for the Lochmaddy service, to the previous arrangement of a connection between Ullapool and the North Uist port.

Local hauliers are strongly in favour of the latter option with immediate effect from tomorrow. Otherwise the gross uncertainty created by last night’s astonishing events will continue.

Caledonian MacBrayne have strongly denied responsibility for this latest episode and remain bewildered about why Highland Council were giving them assurances up to Wednesday afternoon that no restrictions would be necessary.

It is far from clear that Highland Council had received the same assurances from the contractor, who have been asked by the Gazette for comment.

In a statement this morning, a spokeswoman for CalMac said: “Late yesterday afternoon, Highland Council informed us there may be some restrictions for certain vehicles traveling on the temporary structure at Uig. Following a vehicle trial yesterday evening arranged by the council, these restrictions were confirmed and our affected customers were contacted.

“We fully appreciate and share the frustration felt by communities regarding this very late notice from Highland Council, which brings more uncertainty to our communities regarding the reopening of Uig. Please be assured that we are working closely with Highland Council as harbour owners and will provide a further update as soon as we are able to.”