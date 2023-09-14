​Missing man on Lewis

He failed to return home and there has been no contact from him since. Enquiries carried out have revealed he may have travelled to the Butt of Lewis.Mark is around 6 ft. tall, of medium build, with long dark hair and a beard. He has blue eyes, a scar on his lip and normally wears black trousers and a black jacket. He often wears a leather pendant necklace.Sergeant Stephen Goodhind said: “Mark’s family and friends are understandably concerned. We know Mark was planning to meet up with a friend, but no-one has seen or heard from him since Wednesday. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Mark or who may have seen him driving his car to contact us as it could assist our ongoing enquiries.”Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3384 of 13 September, 2023.