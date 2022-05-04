Missing sheep are now being treated as ‘theft’ case

Some of the missing sheep.

According to the owner of the animals, Ruth MacDonald, a crofter in Laxay, Lewis, they initially did not pursue the matter as they were unclear whether a crime had taken place.

However, it’s now emerged they will probe the matter further, following publication of the incident and a subsequent approach from Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil.

Ruth said: “After the article, the MP emailed the police station given I got nowhere the first time with them. They then came out the day the email was sent and took my statement. The MP said he got a reply from the police and he told me they are now treating it as theft.”

Two weeks ago, the Gazette reported on the mysterious case of the missing sheep.

A total of 32 sheep –18 of which were in lamb – went missing on the moor and despite widespread searches and appeals there has been no sign.

The missing sheep will have green spray over the shoulders and a “raddle” mark on the backend, with “Macdonald, 6 Laxay” on their ear-tags.

Constable Rick Henderson, from Stornoway Police Station, said: “Due to the number of sheep missing, it is possible that a vehicle, such as a trailer, was used to remove them from the area.