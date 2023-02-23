More Harris housing needed “or we will sink”

Significant demand for new housing has been identified in the village

A suitable development site has been identified by the Hebridean Housing Partnership in the main settlement of Leverburgh, on Ferry Road.

However, while it had been hoped that 12 properties would be erected on the site, it has now been reduced to six due to rising costs and inflation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

HHP informed the community council that a planning application will be submitted in early March to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar for 12 houses, but the initial intention is only to build six.

SHCC Chair, Donnie MacDonald, said: “While we welcome the news that the construction of six houses is imminent, it simply isn’t enough to meet the needs of this community.

"Furthermore, it does not make financial sense in this day and age of rising costs to split the project into two phases that look to be many years apart.”

He added: “Twelve new houses are a lifeline to our community. Without them, we will sink. Our community has huge potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"But we need people to realise that. And people need houses they can afford.

"With the land having been made available and evidenced demand in our area – 13 on the waiting list – the stars have, potentially, aligned for housing in South Harris. Getting the quantity of houses right is crucial, though.”

The community council will now step up their campaign to ensure the maximum number of properties is developed on the site as soon as possible.

"This will involve engagement with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, HHP and the various project stakeholders,” said Mr MacDonald.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"New housing – both affordable and adequate in number – is crucial to help boost a falling school roll and it will assist numerous businesses with staffing.

"It will help boost the vital, local voluntary sector along with social enterprises and emergency services, all of whom depend on working people to help run them.”