Multi-million pound makeover for MacAulay Road Co-op

The improvement works will commence in late summer.

The island store, at nearly 22,000-square feet, is the largest in the Co-op’s estate in Scotland and supports more than 100 jobs on the island. They also run a smaller store in the town centre.

The programme of works at Macaulay Road will commence in the late summer and the store will remain open throughout the works, which are expected to take around three months to complete.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The full details of the works are still being finalised, and furthe details will be announced once confirmed.

As well as offering an enhanced shopping experience, the plans are designed to ensure it continues to operate as a community hub with added services, including its partnership with The Original Factory Shop, its launderette and online grocery delivery. The works will also include an upgrade to its coffee shop.

Kate Graham, Co-op Operations Director, said: “We are committed to serving our Stornoway community, and our store is dedicated to playing an active role in local life. We are delighted to have the opportunity to invest in transforming the store.

"In addition to creating added value through our membership programme for both customers and community groups, we are working to develop the range, choice and added services to create a truly compelling offer to serve and support our local community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Co-op’s long-running membership programme offers particiapants a range of discounts and deals.

In addition, members are rewarded in that 2p in every pound they spend on Co-op branded products is added to their own personal account balance, with the Co-op then giving the same amount to local causes and community organisations.

Young Scot cardholders and students who are TOTUM cardholders – the new name for NUS extra – also receive a 10% discount off groceries.