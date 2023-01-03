"Murty" in familiar position - at the helm and in control.

Starting as volunteer crew in 1982 and retiring just last month, during Murty’s time, Stornoway RNLI lifeboat and crew have launched 783 times, saved 96 lives, and aided 734 people.

Murty studied at Lews College as a sea cadet and worked on island fishing boats for a number of years, along with a seven-year stint in the Merchant Navy.

In 1982 and back on land, he was working at the Clansman Mill in Stornoway when it was suggested by one of the ‘old crew’ that he speak to the Coxswain. “I went to the station and spoke to the Coxswain, Calum; he signed me up and that was it,” Murty recalls.

Taking on the role of volunteer crewman aboard the Solent class lifeboat the ‘Hug William Viscount Gough’, Murty’s first official shout proved a baptism of fire when the lifeboat was tasked to a private jet which had ditched in The Minch, a short distance from Stornoway Airport.

The incident saw the loss of ten lives, including a young child and baby, and the crew spent two days undertaking recovery duties.

“It was the first time the pagers had sounded,” said Murty. “The pagers were new and had just taken over from phone-calls and the Maroons being fired. It was about 5.30-6pm when the pager sounded and it was a wild night, I remember that.

“We were out for a total of two days on recovery. It was something for a first shout, but in those days, you just got on with it. You did things as a crew; you helped each other.”

The following year in 1984 Stornoway welcomed a new lifeboat – the Arun class ‘Sir Max Aitken II’ – with a top speed of 18knots, double the nine-knot speed of the Solent.

A couple years later, in 1986, Murty’s brother Kenny ‘Kendy’ Campbell joined as volunteer crew; before their sister Maggie Macleod began to volunteer with the amazing fundraisers of Stornoway RNLI Ladies Guild in 1989. Murty also took on role of Assistant Mechanic for a spell, before taking on 2nd Coxswain duties in July 1993.

The present-day lifeboat – the Severn class ‘Tom Sanderson’ – arrived in 1999, bringing a top speed of 25knots. And a few years later, in July 2002, Murty stepped up to the Coxswain position; a post he held for 14 years.

“Before I was just a volunteer but all of a sudden, I was now part of the Institution,” he said. “It was scary stepping up – before I’d been told what to do, now I was doing the telling; I had to make the decisions.

“But we always had a good crew, people understood why they were there, and it was good to see new people come in, develop and work their way up to the Mechanic or Navigator roles.”

With restrictions following a hip replacement, Murty handed over the Coxswain position to present-day Cox – “a capable pair of hands” – DI Murray in 2015.

And n 2016 Murty took on post of Divisional Assessor Trainer, working with crews and lifeboats, first from Aith to Peterhead, and then the west coast of Scotland, from Portpatrick to Lochinver and including Islay, Tobermoray, Barra, Stornoway, and Leverburgh.

“It was important for me to stay with the Institution after all those years with, and it has been really good to be out and about the place, to meet other crews and visit stations.

“I did miss the bit at the sharp end, the call outs, but it’s the people, the Institution and what the RNLI does – going out to help those in trouble at sea – that’s what has kept me going.

“There’s been a lot of changes. The technology and the speed of the boats is so different to when I started – it’s gone from a nine-knot boat to a 25knot boat.

“The types of shouts have changed as well. In the old days it was very rare to be called to a yacht, but now calls are to yachts, swimmers, paddleboards, surfers and so on. There’s a lot more people on the water now.

“What hasn’t changed though is the commitment of the volunteers and the support of the RNLI from the community. The Lifeboat needs continued support; if that’s not there, then there would be a lot more people drowned at sea.

“The fundraisers do a great job and the local community have always been really supportive of Stornoway RNLI crew and lifeboat. I’ve been very thankful and honoured by that.”

So, after 40 years of saving lives at sea it is time for a new chapter in Murty’s life – but he’ll not be stepping away from boats yet as the keen kayaker recently got a Canadian canoe and is set to explore the waterways of Scotland and beyond.

“I’m looking forward to going exploring in the Canadian canoe, and I’ll still be out in the sea kayak, going trips and camping around the islands. Time to relax a little.”

Speaking of Murty’s retirement, Stornoway RNLI Branch Chair, John J Maclennan, said: “Murty Campbell’s dedication and service to the RNLI for the past 40 years has been immense, both at local and national levels.

“Appointed to the crew of Stornoway Lifeboat at the age of 28 years back in 1982, Murty has served on three different classes of lifeboats in wide ranging roles such as Crewman, Assistant Mechanic, Second Coxswain (nine years) and Full Time Coxswain for 14 years. In 2016 he was appointed as RNLI Divisional Assessor Trainer, latterly for virtually the whole West Coast of Scotland.

