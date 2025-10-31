New concern emerges over town centre post office

The new franchise agreement to run the Francis Street post office in Stornoway will start on November 11th.

​It has emerged that most of the staff at Stornoway Post Office in Francis Street will be leaving their jobs when the new franchise holder takes over next month.

​The Gazette has learned that the franchise partner has failed to retain staff on the terms and conditions it offered and is currently advertising on a recruitment site for ‘retail and Post office assistants’ at rates of £12.27-£12.60 an hour – barely above the national minimum wage.

The company began advertising just three weeks before it is due to take over Francis Street as a fully franchised operation. It is also advertising for staff for Kirkwall in similar circumstances.

UOE UK Ltd, a stationery retailer, have been operating Post Office franchises for a number of years and are understood to have 42 stores under their umbrella.

Staff at Francis Street confirmed they will be finishing work on November 10th with the new franchise partners coming in and the next day. Asked who will be staffing the counters after that, one current employee said: “I don’t know. There might be a couple that stay but we can’t go into detail about anything. I wish we could”.

She stressed the Post Office had been “really good” during the transition and there is “no malice” towards them, adding: “We’ve known where we’ve stood with everything. Some of us have got other jobs lined up elsewhere”.

When it was confirmed that Francis Street would be one of 108 branches franchised out as the Post Office moved to a fully franchised network, a petition was launched and signed by around 600 people.

At that time, the Communication Workers Union predicted “an inferior service” and highlighted the need to protect employees’ jobs, terms and conditions.

The union spoke out against franchising of directly managed branches. “We have serious reservations about the longevity of the service being provided by these franchise partners as there is no guarantee these businesses will not be vulnerable to closure in the future.”

Postal services campaigner Janet Ross-Jordan, an independent retailer who runs her Cards and Gift Wrap business from Point, said it was “unsettling” to see such low wages on offer.

"These job adverts raise questions about whether existing staff are being retained under fair conditions or if the franchised model is introducing less secure, lower-paid roles,” she said.

“When the decision was announced, there was widespread public concern, even though assurances were given that the Post Office wouldn’t be closing. If the new operator cannot sustain the service or attract and retain staff under these conditions, could we end up losing the Post Office in the centre of Stornoway altogether?”

The Gazette has approached the Post Office for comment and was unable to make contact with UOE UK Ltd.