New data “only scratches the surface” of untapped solar power in Scottish car parks

Ongoing research has found that over 93,000 parking spaces in Scotland have the potential to produce 216GWh of sustainable electricity – enough to power 60,000 homes for a year.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RenEnergy, a UK-based renewable energy specialist, has commissioned ongoing research to evaluate how many parking spaces are suitable for installing solar car ports. Sitting above the spaces, these solar PV canopies allow businesses to produce their own power from land already used for car parking, improving energy security and reducing costs.

Across the UK, 546,500 spaces have so far been identified as having the potential to produce 1,263GWh of solar energy – enough to power the Houses of Parliament for 28 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ongoing research has “only scratched the surface” on the amount of suitable car parks at Scottish businesses such as hotels, airports and sports centres that could generate renewable power at a cheaper price.

Benefit of solar carports for Scotland revealed

As it continues its research across stadiums, universities and commercial sites such as service stations and retail parks, RenEnergy expects to find hundreds of thousands of spaces that could be used.

Although the country is a leader in the production of sustainable energy, local businesses are still forced to pay high prices to use it. With this in mind, the renewable energy specialist has released this data to encourage Scottish businesses to harness the potential of solar power to take back control of their energy costs by exploring new methods with providers such as RenEnergy.

By doing so, companies can have the solar carports installed free of charge and receive sustainable power for lower rate compared to the energy grid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damian Baker, Managing Director of RenEnergy, said: “The cost of energy has impacted businesses and the general public for several years now – something that we want to help change. We must be look at all of the renewable production options to provide energy security and lower costs, and our research has uncovered one that is a no brainer.

“Through a resource that many businesses already have available to them, solar carports can harness enough power to cover their electrical needs for a cheaper price than the grid. Though perceptions may be that solar power isn’t as effective in Scotland, the technology will still be beneficial in generating renewable energy to help business and the communities around them.”

Under Scottish planning permission rules, the installation of solar carports is allowed through permitted development. With this, businesses can gain approval from the District Network operator to secure a connection. Providers such as RenEnergy can assist with these necessary preinstallation requirements.

Solar carports are already mandatory in several European nations, such as Slovenia and France, in car parks with more than 80 spaces. By following in their footsteps, Scotland can source its own sustainable power right on its doorstep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damian continues: “There is a clear solar energy opportunity in front of us that we are not making the most of and our research has only scratched the surface so far. Businesses can generate enough power for themselves for a cheaper price – helping reduce carbon emissions while keeping more money in the bank.”