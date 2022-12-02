New digital telephone service is causing “distress”

The new telephone system relies on a dependable broadband connection.

The Digital Voice service roll-out, intended to replace the analogue system, was paused back in March as the company admitted they “underestimated the disruptive impact this upgrade would have on some of our customers”.

However, several complaints have now emerged – including here in the islands – that when customers contact BT to renew their contracts or explore what cheaper options are available, they are automatically being put on the new Digital Voice service, without it being made clear that it’s reliant on a broadband connection.

Advertisement

One islander who contacted the Gazette said: “Currently, if you phone up to negotiate a better deal on your landline, you will find that it will be cut off and, whether you like it or not, you are automatically migrated onto their new Digital Voice broadband based service.

"Your landline will be irretrievable, regardless of whether you have good broadband coverage or in which pocket of the UK in which you live.

“This is of great concern to people in rural areas and is already causing great distress.”

The Gazette contacted BT to confirm the existing policy and roll-out in relation to Digital Voice; what cognisance was taken to ensure Digital Voice customers have proper broadband; and what those who have been put on the contract erroneously can do about it.

Advertisement

However, a BT spokesperson would only say: “Back in March, we acted on some customer concerns and took the decision to pause the major rollout of our Digital Voice programme because it was clear that we’d underestimated the impact this technology upgrade would have on certain customer groups.

“We will work with all customers to help make the move to Digital Voice as simple and easy as possible.”

Advertisement

They explained that in the event of a power cut they would “provide a battery back-up unit free of charge” to enable emergency calls.

“We have mapped out our customer base to identify areas prone to power cuts/mobile not spots/low connectivity,” she said. "We continue to engage with UK Power Networks to see how they can ensure greater resilience within their network for phone, broadband and mobile services.”

Advertisement

The issue has been given added significance following the recent major outage of all broadband services in the Uig area of Lewis, with calls for the Scottish Government now to intervene.