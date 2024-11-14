​New entrants give hope to the fishing industry

The trainees with their course tutors.

​An infusion of young blood into the Western Isles fishing industry has followed the latest commercial fishing course at UHI Outer Hebrides Campus, formerly Lews Castle College.

Eight trainees undertook the intensive introduction to commercial fishing and it is understood all are already signed up to employment in the local fleet, from the Butt to Barra.

This latest success emphasises a recent trend for more young school leavers in the islands to be attracted into the fishing industry, encouraged by prospects for good earnings and the real possibility of owning their own vessels.

Max MacInnes, the youngest trainee on the course who is from Eriskay, said: “Fishing is in my blood and I have been around fishing boats all my life. Completing this course has been life changing for me and I fully intend to gain my inshore skipper’s ticket before I am 18 and own my own fishing vessel shortly thereafter”.

The course was the latest to be run through the Western Isles Fisheries Training Association, with funding support from Seafish and input from Skills Development Scotland and Developing the Young Workforce. Participants were interviewed by Seafish staff prior to joining the course.

Lead lecturer Iain Macaulay said: “We have worked in partnership with Western Isles Fisheries Training Association for well over 20 years. All the candidates completed this course to a very high standard and clearly demonstrated their future commitment to succeed in the fishing industry,”

The course covered health and wellbeing, safety, gear and catch handling, net mending, rope work and navigation, finances and tax, vessel stability and engineering, with one day sessions in sea survival, fire fighting, first aid and health and safety.

Duncan MacInnes, in his capacity as training manager for the Association, said: “This course provides candidates with the basic knowledge to be compliant with all the legal requirements to commence working on a registered fishing vessel.

“It’s encouraging that local skippers have provided berths for all those who completed the course, rather than be dependent on sourcing crew from outwith the Western Isles. Good funding packages are available for those wishing to follow a career pathway to owning their own vessels in future years.”

Another of the successful trainees, Toby Smith, said: “The course was excellent, delivered by knowledgeable instructors who all had prior working experience in a variety of maritime industries.

"A placement was arranged for me aboard a scalloper which has already turned into a full time job, with the capacity to be incredibly lucrative if you are willing to put the work in”.

Toby, originally from Lewis, has been living in Kyle and previously worked with Qinetiq in Uist . He joined the trainees because he was seeking a career change – another route into the industry which the course aims to facilitate.

Our picture shows, back row: Duncan MacInnes, Toby Smith,, Alistair MacLeod, UHI: Jonathan Beaton, Eriskay: Roddy MacNeil, Barra: Iain MacAulay, Don Neil MacKenzie, UHI: Max MacInnes, Eriskay. Front row: Joshua Mackenzie, Lewis; Goiridh Gillies, Barra; Darren MacNeil, Barra; Kenzie MacLennan, Lewis.