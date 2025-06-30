New medical director will work for two boards

Dr Sara Else was appointed last month

​The new Medical Director for the Western Isles Health Board will continue to work for another Health Board in central Scotland alongside “regular on call commitments in the Western Isles”, it has emerged.

A statement by the Health Board this week, in response to Gazette inquiries, claims the arrangement “benefits two Health Boards and two distinct Scottish populations”. However, critics have branded it “ridiculous” and “a step backward”.

Several sources contacted the Gazette to express concern that the new Medical Director, according to their understanding, is to be in the Western Isles only one week a month after taking up her post at the beginning of June. This prompted our request to the Board for clarification.

The fact Dr Sara Else will be “on secondment from NHS Forth Valley” for whom she will continue to work was not mentioned when the Western Isles NHS Board announced her appointment in May. The press release said that “our beautiful scenery and sense of community are just a couple of the things that attracted Dr Else to the role” while chief executive, Gordon Jamieson, was “delighted to welcome Sara and her family to the Western Isles”.

This week, the Board again expressed satisfaction with Dr Else’s appointment but explained: “Our new Medical Director is on secondment from NHS Forth Valley and works for NHS Western Isles, while maintaining some of her clinical commitments on the mainland.

“We have agreed a flexible working arrangement with our Medical Director, which also involves regular on call commitments in the Western Isles. That flexible system, which benefits two Health Boards and two distinct Scottish populations, is now established and working very well.

“This arrangement is in line with the Scottish Government's aim for Boards to work collaboratively. Modern ways of working allow us to attract highly qualified and experienced staff that we might not have been able to previously”.

The statement added: “We are fortunate that Dr Else is also a practicing consultant Rheumatologist, so brings extremely valuable skills with her to the role of Medical Director in the Western Isles, in addition to her wealth of experience in clinical management”.

One former board member said the original statement had been “economical with the truth” and asked: “If they did not think this arrangement was problematic, why did they not spell it out in the press release? I think it is ridiculous. The senior management team should all be located in the same place”.

Councillor Angus McCormack, who resigned two years ago from what he described as “a Western Isles Board in name only”, said: “It is reminiscent of the time some 20 years ago when Angus Graham and I fought against the situation where the Chief Executive and the then MOH flew into Stornoway on Monday and out again on Friday.

“Our campaign to have both officers based permanently in the Western Isles was successful. The government of the day supported our position. This appears to be a step backward and I hope the Health Board will redress it”.