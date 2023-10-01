​New Stornoway gym powers its way to a strong start

Jack and Jennifer Renfrew, Warehouse Gym

​Located in Bells Road, the business is now looking to expand into sales of health supplements and merchandise, after proving a big hit with fitness aficionados, a growing sector and that council facilities can only partly accommodate. The gym will also host its first-ever powerlifting competition in December.

The business was founded by Jack Renfrew alongside wife and co-owner Jennifer.

The personal trainers approached Business Gateway for support and accessed grant funding through the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Grant Scheme, as well as a comhairle business loan.

Jack Renfrew, Founder, Warehouse Gym STY, said: “Although I had over six years of experience as a personal trainer, I needed the practical knowledge required to take the next step in opening the gym.

"Business Gateway has been fantastic since I first approached them and have been instrumental in helping me get my gym off to a successful start.”

Derek Maclean, Business Gateway adviser, said: “We were able to support Jack through our start-up support services, which have helped turn his vision into a reality.

