​New Stornoway gym powers its way to a strong start

​The owners of a new gym in Stornoway, which opened last month, have said the response has been better than expected after they exceeded their early membership targets.
By Murray MacLeod
Published 1st Oct 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Oct 2023, 15:17 BST
Jack and Jennifer Renfrew, Warehouse GymJack and Jennifer Renfrew, Warehouse Gym
Jack and Jennifer Renfrew, Warehouse Gym

​Located in Bells Road, the business is now looking to expand into sales of health supplements and merchandise, after proving a big hit with fitness aficionados, a growing sector and that council facilities can only partly accommodate. The gym will also host its first-ever powerlifting competition in December.

The business was founded by Jack Renfrew alongside wife and co-owner Jennifer.

The personal trainers approached Business Gateway for support and accessed grant funding through the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Grant Scheme, as well as a comhairle business loan.

Jack Renfrew, Founder, Warehouse Gym STY, said: “Although I had over six years of experience as a personal trainer, I needed the practical knowledge required to take the next step in opening the gym.

"Business Gateway has been fantastic since I first approached them and have been instrumental in helping me get my gym off to a successful start.”

Derek Maclean, Business Gateway adviser, said: “We were able to support Jack through our start-up support services, which have helped turn his vision into a reality.

"The new facility means Jack’s team has increased space and time available for training, so they can help more people with their health and fitness aspirations. I’m sure the gym will continue to prove popular with locals in the months ahead.”

