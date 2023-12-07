Nicolson caught up in fresh bullying row

​Fresh concerns of bullying have emerged at the Nicolson Institute, after the Stornoway Gazette learned that an official complaint has been lodged with both the school and Comhairle nan Eilean Siar.

"School takes reports of bullying seriously" said the council.

The identity of the complainant is being kept confidential, but revolves around “gangs” of youths and an alleged lack of action being taken by the school when concerns are raised with them.

Allegations of bullying are nothing new at the 1200-pupil school and in 2018 a petition, which attracted 800 signatures, was organised in the community after videos were circulated on-line of incidents.

The latest complaint centres on the claim that, while a level of care had been shown to the victim in the aftermath, the school did not do enough to reprimand all the pupils who were involved.

It also draws on concern that funding for pupils in need of special assistance was withdrawn last year, resulting in a general lack of supervision for the more vulnerable.

The complaint states that “the pupils who goaded and encouraged the attack should have faced stiffer consequences” and the “ethos in the school needs to change in regards to safeguarding and prevention '.

It is understood there are plans in place to have 6th-year pupils act as “anti-bullying ambassadors” and while funding has been secured to have a dedicated police presence in the school that has yet to materialise.

The parent in question escalated the complaint to “Stage 2“ which involves the local authority but they insisted that any investigation from their end will be restricted to whether the necessary policies and procedures are in place, whereas individual cases are for the school to handle. If the matter proceeds to a Stage 3 complaint it will involve the public services ombudsman.

The complaint also details that pupils are reluctant to use toilet facilities at break time as they are taken up by “gangs of youths”.

The incident in question saw three blows to the head of the pupil which required him to be taken to accident and emergency for assessment. Police were notified and looked into the complaint, but they decided not to go ahead and formally press charges.

The complainant told the Gazette that there have been other incidents but parents are reluctant to speak out.

However, the individual in question encouraged them to do so, to provide more incentive for school management to take a more firm line in dealing with the issue.

In response to Gazette enquiries, a spokesperson for the Nicolson Parent Council said: “Bullying can happen in all schools. We believe all children deserve to be safeguarded from bullying. The Parent Council are aware of incidences of bullying being reported to the school.

“As a parent council we do not get involved in individual cases. We do continue to support the school in dealing with different aspects of bullying.”

In terms of the removal of some of the funding support for pupils with additional needs, resulting in alleged lack of supervision, they said: “We are aware of changes in support for learning and have set up a working group to look at this between the parent council, the school and the local authority.”

A Comhairle nan Eilean Siar spokesperson commented: “The Nicolson Institute has an anti-bullying policy that is operated in line with the Comhairle’s own policy on the matter.