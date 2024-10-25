No looking back for the islands newest distillery

They are now onto their second batch of Stornoway Hebridean Dry Gin

With the number of new gin distilleries which have sprung up in the islands over the last few years, it would be forgivable to assume that a degree of fierce rivalry and competition now exists.

But according to the scene's newest entry, it is far more about a sense of comradeship and mutual assistance, something he says has been absolutely crucial in enabling his own fledgling enterprise to get off the ground.

David Ross, an offshore worker from Steinish, near Stornoway, founded The Lews Distillery with his wife, Karen, and after a few years in development, Stornoway Hebridean Gin went on sale for the first time this summer. And the reaction exceeded all expectations.

"Our first batch of 500 went out on 28th July," said David. "We missed the Hebridean Celtic Festival which was a shame, but that was just the way it worked out. Our first batch was completely sold out within three weeks. We were thinking it would take three or four months. The feedback was great. Ian and Mary in The Whisky Shop were great, Alan in the Spar, Johannes at Engie's – all these guys were really helpful.

David and Karen have been greatly encouraged, both by the feedback they have received and the help offered from other island distilleries.

"At the end of three weeks, we got an email from The Gin Awards. We had sent them a bottle as soon as we were ready. We entered Distilled Gin of the Year and London dry Gin of the Year and got a letter back saying we had been picked for the finals."

The ceremony is in Glasgow next week and David will be back offshore "but Karen and my sister are getting to go on the galavant. Even if we don't get any silverware, getting into the finals is a huge boost for us.”

At the moment, their operation is the very definition of a small-scale family endeavour. Their croft barn has been kitted out with a 150 litre still and that's where all the bottling also takes place. When David is offshore, much of the work falls on Karen's shoulders, with a lot of help from her parents.

"Eventually the idea is that I can work at home full-time," he said. "If things work out the goal is to have a dedicated distillery in the town. We're small scale and we didn't want to try anything too wild. But the ultimate aim is to establish a distillery and create employment in the town."

After considering the idea working offshore, David says he experimented with a small "pot still" to get the gin to where they wanted, taste wise. When they got positive feedback, they decided to take the plunge.

With four island distilleries already in the market – in Barra, North Uist, Harris and another in Lewis – it could be argued there was a degree of risk in entering such a competitive, if not crowded, marketplace. However, what they encountered gave them huge encouragement.

"I went down to visit Jonny at North Uist (Downpour Gin) and he has been so helpful," said David. "I can message him if I have any questions or looking for some advice. He's been really helpful, and that gives you a bit of confidence.

"It's quite funny compared to other industries. Normally you have that competition with no-one sharing information. But we found the complete opposite. Every other distillery we've spoken to has been so helpful. It's good for the island, good for the town and good for each distillery as well. We are so happy to have established the first gin distillery here on the Isle of Lewis."