No room on the grid for community renewables?​​​​​​​

Ofgem have been urged to issue clarification on whether there will be capacity on the grid for community schemes, as well as the major developments, like Stornoway Wind Farm.

​Concerns are growing that there is no provision to ensure community renewable energy schemes in the Western Isles will be accommodated within the 1.8 GW capacity of the planned interconnector with the mainland.

​These are reflected in a joint letter sent to the chief executive of Ofgem, the energy regulator, by three organisations – Community Energy Scotland, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Community Power Outer Hebrides. See this week’s Gazette.

While it had been widely understood that a modest proportion of capacity on the interconnector would be reserved for community-led projects, there has been no confirmation of this. The emergence of two more onshore wind projects on Lewis by German company RWE with combined capacity of over 100MW has heightened concerns.

The joint letter expresses fears the full capacity “has rapidly been allocated to developers” and “pending applications will soon fill the remaining export capacity”. It calls for Ofgem and National Grid “to arbitrate these issues and create a fairer energy market by introducing grid connection equity mechanisms for community generators”.

The letter suggests a Short Life Working Group “to explore and remove barriers to increased community participation in energy production in the Outer Hebrides”. The Working Group should be comprised of representatives from CPOH, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Community Energy Scotland, Ofgem and National Grid.

Community Power Outer Hebrides is a consortium of six community generators who currently generate 23.5MW making this “the UK’s largest community energy sector”. These developments have been enabled by the fact they are on community owned land. The profits, which remain within the local community, amount to around £3 million per year.

As well as fears there will be no room for new community-led projects, the letter expresses alarm that there may be “no space for current community generators to repower at a larger scale”. This, it says, “places the future of community generators in the Outer Hebrides at risk”.

​Last month, the Gazette raised similar concerns with the regulator Ofgem and received a response which said that “if additional generation is connected in the Western Isles and the total generation exceeds the capacity of the link, to ensure sy stem stability some generation will have to be curtailed” and added that this would be “a commercial decision … in line with the Government’s connections policy”.

That policy is, to say the least, opaque and appears to have given little consideration to community generation.

A “Connections Action Plan” was published late last year but again it was very much a “big picture” document focused on reducing timescales for grid connections with little or no distinction made between commercial and community-led developments

The response concluded: “We are closely monitoring delivery of that plan, reprioritising where needed, and holding action holders to account, including through the Connections Delivery Board”.

The lack of a direct response to our questions about capacity being reserved for co mmunity generation suggests there is no clear policy in place and that clarification is urgently needed.