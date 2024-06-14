Northland launch summer information offensive

The ad in this week's Gazette

​The company behind Spiorad na Mara windfarm to the west of Lewis are planning a major community engagement effort over the summer in an attempt to overcome concerns about the scale and location of the project.

They have also promised a “comprehensive project update” on their plans which are expected to include some details for community benefit, a subject on which there has until now been little information.

Over a two month period, the company will be holding a series of drop-in sessions at Shawbost, Carloway, Galson and Stornoway. Full details are on page eight of this week’s Gazette.

Northland say that this “will allow individuals and small groups to meet with us, close to where they live, to learn more about the project”.

Project director Tanya Davies, told the Gazette: “We understand there is a real desire from communities to hear more from the project team and we are genuinely looking forward to starting our new community drop-ins from 17th June. The drop-ins are a great way for anyone to come and meet with us, share their thoughts, ask questions and get the latest up to date information on the project.

“This is just the first stage in our expanding programme of community engagement, the next being a comprehensive project update, which will be issued during July. This will be filled with lots of information on all key parts of the project, offshore and onshore and will include the latest information on plans for our first phase of public consultation, which will take place in the Autumn.”

There is also to be a combined meeting of Carloway and Breasclete Community Councils with representatives from Northland Power in attendance on 19th June in Carloway Community Hall.

Opposition in Shawbost over the siting of a meteorological mast alerted Northland to the potential for community opposition and the need for greatly improved communications. It is now more than two years since they were awarded the licence for a relatively close to shore project under the ScotWind programme. They have now sought planning approval for an alternative.