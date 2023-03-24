Offshore windfarm name brings it closer to reality

The project off west Lewis will be called Spiorad na Mara

Two people are working out of the office in Lews Castle College while the Canadian developers, Northland, say that there is now a team of 40 people working on Spiorad na Mara and the other site further to the north-west of Lewis which is to be known as Havbredey.

Project director, Tanya Davies, told the Gazette: “It is hard to explain to people how long things take but it is important to let the communities know they are moving forward. We didn’t want to create a lot of interest then have nothing to say for six months”.

Ms Davies said that talks have been continuing with community landowners in the area about possible landfall sites for Spiorad na Mara but no decisions have been taken. Initial bird and mammal studies have also begun as well as land-based surveys of cable routes.

They expect to award the contracts to carry out Environmental Impact Assessments for both projects within the next few weeks while extending the geophysical surveys and onshore bird research. Northland, who have been keen from the outset to communicate locally, promise “extensive stakeholder and community engagement” over the summer.

Northland also say: “Throughout 2023 and beyond, we will continue to provide support to local suppliers and the wider economy to access the Scottish supply chain opportunities that ScotWind is bringing to the Highlands and Islands”

According to Ms Davies, they took account of views from local schools before settling on the name Spiorad na Mara, which will be an 840 megawatt, fixed-bottom windfarm, three miles off the west side of Lewis.

Havbredey is a proposed floating wind project, 25 miles north-west of Lewis with a planned capacity of 1.5GW. Havbredey is a Norse word meaning ‘Isles on the edge of the sea’ and may be where the word Hebrides was derived from.

Northland have been working with the Stornoway company, LOOM Graphics, on the branding exercise. “Working with Northland Power was a huge opportunity for our small studio. We’re very grateful that they sought to use a local business when looking for logo designs for the new ScotWind projects,” said Pearse O’Halloran, the creative director.

New websites were also due to be launched this week, providing more information about the projects, Northland’s community commitments and how to get in touch, ask any questions and provide feedback as the projects continue to develop. To find out more, visit www.northlandpowerscotwind.co.uk.

Northland are based in Toronto and have experience of working in some of Canada’s most peripheral communities. Development of the ScotWind projects off the Lewis coast are dependent on the 1.8GW interconnector across the Minch and on to Beauly.

