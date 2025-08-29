Offshore windfarm will ruin “scenic setting”

The report is available on the Spiorad na Mara website.

​A report on consultation responses to the proposed major offshore windfarm just off the west side of Lewis has served to highlight the degree of unease which exists over its impact, with respondents concerned over its proximity to residents and visual intrusion.

The Spiorad na Mara development, by Canadian firm Northland, is an outlier in terms of offshore wind projects in Scotland by being located so close to the shore, with the nearest of the turbines – at 380 metres in height – lying just five kilometres offshore. The N4 site was part of the Scottish Government’s Scotwind leasing round and purchased for just £16 million.

A summary of the consultation responses has now been published by the developers and is based on a number of public events held in Lewis and online feedback, held as part of the second stage of the consultation.

In a summary of the responses, the report says: “A recurring concern was the layout and proximity of the turbine array to the shore, which many described as visually intrusive and incompatible with the ‘scenic’ coastal setting.

“While some respondents acknowledged the reduction in turbine number, height and rotor diameter, as well as the increased distance from the shore and from designated areas, as positive and a move in the right direction, many still feel that it was not sufficient.

“There was a strong view that the turbine scale, in terms of size and number, would still result in potential significant visual impact and would permanently alter the island’s seascapes.

“Some responses suggested further refining the design by continuing to reduce the height and number of turbines as well as placing the array further offshore and beyond the main shipping lanes.

"Several responses also raised concerns about the potential cumulative impact of the turbines alongside other offshore activities, and the uncertainty around maintenance and decommissioning.”

There was also concern about “potential shadow flicker from the turbines during sunrise and sunset” and the “red aviation and yellow navigation lights on the turbines and substation… Many respondents viewed this as a threat to the island’s dark skies.”

A total of 152 people attended the in-person public events (public exhibitions and information clinics) and 1,223 visits were made to the on-line exhibition platform. In total, 304 written pieces of feedback were recorded.

The report said that one of the main issues among the respondents was the proposed landfall station north of Upper Barvas “regarding the potential visual impact and scale of the substation, with suggestions that it would be out of place amid the surrounding rural landscape”.

It added: “In relation to the proposed onshore cable route, many respondents highlighted the sensitivity of the Barvas Moorland and the island’s machair habitats.”

Martin Whyte, Project Director, Spiorad na Mara, said: “We are very pleased with the levels of engagement and the quality of the feedback received, which is being considered by the team as we continue to refine the development and design of the project.

“In line with our first consultation, we received a wide range of views and opinions.

“Some people continue to have reservations and concerns about the project, as reflected in much of the written feedback we received, but we were encouraged by the number of people who attended expressing support for the project and a desire to see it progress.”

A formal planning application for the project is expected to be submitted to the Scottish Government before the end of the year.