Peatland speculator is appointed to HIE board​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Melanie Collett “enjoys spending time in Scotland when not in London”

​A City of London figure who is deeply involved in promoting “peatland restoration” schemes for private profit has been appointed to the board of Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

​Melanie Collett, whose LinkedIn profile reveals that she “enjoys spending time in Scotland when I am not in London” is “Head of Investment Implementation, Real Assets” with Aviva Investors.

Aviva have positioned themselves as leading players in the controversial “peatland restoration” market which critics say is forcing up Scottish land values without community involvement or benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, the first phase of a major scheme in Aberdeenshire was completed, with Aviva partnering Par Equity and Scottish Woodlands. This was funded through the Scottish Government’s £250 million Peatland Action programme. (See Crofting page 9)

The Scottish Government and HIE, in response to Gazette inquiries, have claimed that no conflict of interest will arise between Ms Collett’s commercial role and questions which surround “peatland restoration” in the Highlands and Islands.

The Scottish Government has encouraged City of London investment in the market despite pressure to discourage the surge in speculation and bring forward meaningful opportunities for community ownership, participation and benefit.

A report for Community Land Scotland said the current approach will “reinforce Scotland’s highly unequal land ownership patterns and enrich existing landowners, while undermining the case for better use of subsidies and taxation to fund nature restoration”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Announcing the appointment of Gordonstoun-educated Ms Collett, deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes, confirmed that Aviva Investors is “actively investing in forestry, peatland, infrastructure and real estate including renewable energy and sustainable investment”. She added without explanation of relevance that Ms Collett “recently led a sizeable business transformation project to position it for growth and efficiency”.

In addition to asking about a general conflict of interest between Ms Collett’s business interests and her HIE appointment, the Gazette asked if she would be required to recuse herself from “any discussions which involve land use issues in the Highlands and Islands or … involving the promotion of private peatland schemes in the Highlands and Islands”.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Recruitment of HIE Board members is governed by the public appointments process which is regulated and monitored by the Ethical Standards Commissioner.During the process, candidates are asked to disclose any conflicts of interest. Once appointed, Board members must comply with the agency’s code of conduct.”

An HIE spokeswoman said: ““All Board members are required to follow a code of conduct which is published on our website. This includes keeping a complete and up to date register of personal and third-party interests. Potential conflicts of interest are noted at the start of every meeting, and any member who has a conflict is recused as appropriate.”

The second appointee, Allan Clow, a native of Dunfermline, is an accountant who is already a non-executive director of UHI.

​

​

​