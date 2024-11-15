Pleas for Tesco to reconsider Sunday opening decision​

The meeting in the town hall last Friday evening was well attended

​Should Tesco open seven days a week? This was the question posed by the Lord’s Day Observance Society as they organised a public meeting in Stornoway Town Hall last Friday night, ahead of the supermarket’s first Sunday opening in Stornoway at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The society organised the meeting “to facilitate discussion” around the decision by Tesco to trade on the Sabbath “and to give the public the opportunity to express their views”.

This was an invitation taken up with enthusiasm by the audience, following opening speeches by Reverend Kenneth Stewart and Councillor Gordon Murray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lorna Scott was the first on her feet, saying: “There’s no buses on a Sunday and there’s no need for this. I work for the Co-op. I am proud to work for the Co-op. I don’t agree with Sunday opening for Tesco. My husband works for Tesco but he does not agree with this either.”

Charlie Nicolson, a former councillor and James Street resident said: “A lot of people say this is about religion. It’s not about religion. It’s about keeping our culture and our traditions.

“Where I live, it’s going to change my environment completely. There’s going to be more noise, more traffic, more litter. They just haven’t engaged at all with James Street or Garden Road or Lewis Street or Francis Street or Newton. They’ve just steamrollered us. When they were building the building, they came to the people on James Street and other areas and engaged.”

He added: “By doing this, Tesco are dividing our island.”

Josh Gibbens gave another perspective. “There are certainly people who are vocally supportive of Tesco opening on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are also those who perhaps engage in self-censorship, of whom I know many. When I ask, ‘would you come to this meeting?’ they say they would not.

“Also there is a strong feeling from some people that they would neither support nor oppose it. Not everything is a binary choice… culture and traditions are fluid.”

Murdo Murray, former director of technical services at Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, spoke to the fears that staff will be expected to work seven days.

He cited his experiences at Kishorn in 1976 when it was owned by Howard Doris. Despite claiming to be “very much supportive of the community and its wishes”, the yard owners told him: “You don’t work Sundays, you’re not an engineer with us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “God moves on the basis of people’s prayers. What I would say to anyone here is, pray, and keep on praying. Even if they open, keep on praying.”

DR Morrison, who became a dad for the first time eight months ago, said he wanted his son “to be raised and to experience the island that I was raised in and that I experienced and the island that my parents and their parents were raised in and experienced”.

He said: “I would like my son to grow up in an island where there are strong family values, where there’s a strong community, where the Lord’s Day – or a Sunday or a day off, if you’re not religious – is respected and recognised and is kept as a culture, because if we don’t have commonality as a culture there’s nothing really that binds us together. We just become individuals, floating around. Let’s not ruin it for the next generation.”

The meeting closed with a resolution, as to whether the audience supported the Sunday opening.

Asked who was in favour, not one hand went up.