News you can trust since 1917
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

​Police in crackdown on drug driving

​Police have called on islanders to report those they suspect of drug-driving “before they injure or kill themselves or someone else” as efforts to tackle those responsible are to be stepped up in the coming weeks.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 09:17 BST
Local officers will receive training on drug detection.Local officers will receive training on drug detection.
Local officers will receive training on drug detection.

While police say they are not aware of it being a “particular issue” in the islands, additional training of local officers in roadside detection, specifically to test for drug driving, is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

It comes as councillors on Comhairle nan Eilean recently urged the local police force to concentrate their efforts on tackling illegal drugs in the islands, amid reports and concerns over a rise in consumption.

Area Commander, Chief Inspector Jane Mackenzie, said: “Road safety continues to be a priority for the Highland and Islands Division.

"Police Scotland have trained a number of officers in the use of roadside drug testing and training will now commence in the Western Isles. This will provide officers with additional skills to tackle drug driving across the islands.

Most Popular

“We are not aware that this is a particular issue locally, but having the ability to carry out roadside drugs tests will make a positive contribution to road safety in our local communities.”

CI Mackenzie concluded: “There is clear evidence that having any drugs in your system increases the likelihood of being involved in a crash.

"We will continue to target those who put themselves and others at risk by driving after taking drugs.”