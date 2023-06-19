​Police in crackdown on drug driving

Local officers will receive training on drug detection.

While police say they are not aware of it being a “particular issue” in the islands, additional training of local officers in roadside detection, specifically to test for drug driving, is expected to commence in the coming weeks.

It comes as councillors on Comhairle nan Eilean recently urged the local police force to concentrate their efforts on tackling illegal drugs in the islands, amid reports and concerns over a rise in consumption.

Area Commander, Chief Inspector Jane Mackenzie, said: “Road safety continues to be a priority for the Highland and Islands Division.

"Police Scotland have trained a number of officers in the use of roadside drug testing and training will now commence in the Western Isles. This will provide officers with additional skills to tackle drug driving across the islands.

“We are not aware that this is a particular issue locally, but having the ability to carry out roadside drugs tests will make a positive contribution to road safety in our local communities.”

CI Mackenzie concluded: “There is clear evidence that having any drugs in your system increases the likelihood of being involved in a crash.

