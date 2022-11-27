Trhas Tekele is believed to have travelled on the ferry to Ullapool on Saturday.

Trhas Tekele was last seen at her home address on the island on Saturday, 26 November around 11am.

Enquiries so far have established that she is believed to have travelled on the 2pm ferry on the same day from Stornoway to Ullapool and officers are working to establish her movements on the mainland after disembarking from the ferry.

Trhas is described by police as black, 5ft 2in tall and of slim build. She has medium length dark hair with reddish coloured ends and was wearing a black knee length puffer jacket.