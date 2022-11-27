Police issue appeal on missing teenager from Lewis
Police officers are appealing for information which could help trace a missing 16-year-old from the Isle of Lewis.
Trhas Tekele was last seen at her home address on the island on Saturday, 26 November around 11am.
Enquiries so far have established that she is believed to have travelled on the 2pm ferry on the same day from Stornoway to Ullapool and officers are working to establish her movements on the mainland after disembarking from the ferry.
Trhas is described by police as black, 5ft 2in tall and of slim build. She has medium length dark hair with reddish coloured ends and was wearing a black knee length puffer jacket.
Anyone with any information regarding Trhas's whereabouts, or who believes they may have seen her, or who may be able to help the police trace her, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3928 of 26th November.