Policing plea for return of local accountability​

Concerns were raised that police were no longer locally accountable

​Western Isles councillors have agreed to lead the charge in restoring local authority oversight to policing across Scotland, following a meeting in Stornoway last week when a wide range of concerns were aired.

​The Community Safety Board unanimously adopted this position after a discussion on recent problems with local policing and anti-social behaviour. They also heard from Calum Steele, the former general secretary of the Scottish Police Federation.

Mr Steele, a native of South Uist, said the discussion he had heard on anti-social behaviour made his views even more pertinent. He observed that whilst anti-social behaviour cannot just be a police problem, it was obvious there is no solution that did not involve the police.

However, he said the absence of local accountability for Police Scotland had become a “major problem” and it was “patently clear” that “police oversight arrangements with a politically appointed quango in the shape of the Scottish Police Authority” is not working.

Calum Steele addressed a meeting of the Community Safety Board at Comhairle nan Eilean

Whilst it was undeniable that the Authority had brought professionalism to areas such as finance, said Mr Steele, the complete absence of democratically elected voices was “nothing short of a scandal”.

Drawing on his experience nationally and internationally, Mr Steele said that single “national police services” exist across many nations of the world but that the oversight arrangements in Scotland fall a long way short of other countries.

He highlighted that in Sweden, for example, local councils are involved in interviewing candidates for local police chiefs of their areas. He asked councillors to imagine the power of being able to critically interrogate any prospective Area Commander on their priorities for the islands.

He identified examples of what he considered “egregious spending” which showed the complete disconnect between the SPA and the realities of local policing needs. The authority approved a £2 million spend to refurbish a police building in Glasgow that was newly built less than ten years ago, which local councillors would never have prioritised at a time their police stations are closing and officer numbers falling.

Mr Steele said that Police Chiefs do not like being held to account and he highlighted the tactic of reporting on a small number of high profile cases to distract from other overall performance shortcomings.

He said that two million calls to the police have gone unanswered over the past two years which chimed with the reported experiences he had heard from councillors earlier in the meeting.

While the former Northern Joint Police Board was not immune from such tactics, the fact councillors could ask about genuine local issues was something Chiefs did not like. But, he reminded members, “you are the representatives of the people” and should be able to ask such questions.

Mr Steele referred to all the police capability and capacity that has been lost in the Western Isles in recent years and doubted whether in reality councillors or the Community Safety Board have any real ability to influence decisions.

He said the time had come for councillors to campaign to get their voices back in terms of police oversight The time was now to collaborate with other local community safety boards and commence a campaign to restore the function of elected councillors in the oversight of the police. Members unanimously backed the proposal.