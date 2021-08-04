Politicians to discuss airport strike action

Today's meeting will be crucial in determining whether further industrial action is necessary. Pic: Sandie MacIver

The Prospect union will meet with the region’s MPs and MSPs in a bid to drum up political support to prevent the centralisation of air traffic control to Inverness.

The move by Highlands and Islands Airports has proved highly controversial, with the leadership of HIAL and the Scottish Government – who own the organisation – criticised for failing to engage with the union and local concerns.

A one-day strike was held last Thursday and a decision on further industrial action will hang on today’s meeting, jointly held by Prospect, Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmicheal and Isles MP Angus MacNeil, who has openly criticised his SNP colleagues.

Prospect deputy general secretary Garry Graham said: “Prospect’s industrial action against HIAL over the misguided remote towers plan is about protecting good quality, skilled jobs in the Highlands and Islands and upholding the integrity of the Islands Act.