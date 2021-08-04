Politicians to discuss airport strike action
A crucial meeting will be held today (Thursday) which could determine whether further strike action will be held at Highlands and Islands airports.
The Prospect union will meet with the region’s MPs and MSPs in a bid to drum up political support to prevent the centralisation of air traffic control to Inverness.
The move by Highlands and Islands Airports has proved highly controversial, with the leadership of HIAL and the Scottish Government – who own the organisation – criticised for failing to engage with the union and local concerns.
A one-day strike was held last Thursday and a decision on further industrial action will hang on today’s meeting, jointly held by Prospect, Orkney and Shetland MP Alistair Carmicheal and Isles MP Angus MacNeil, who has openly criticised his SNP colleagues.
Prospect deputy general secretary Garry Graham said: “Prospect’s industrial action against HIAL over the misguided remote towers plan is about protecting good quality, skilled jobs in the Highlands and Islands and upholding the integrity of the Islands Act.
“The summit brings together politicians to discuss how those opposed to this plan can work together to make sure that organisations like HIAL cannot ride roughshod over the wishes of workers and local communities which badly need these jobs. We know that local MPs, MSPs, and councillors are deeply concerned about the consequences of the remote towers project.”