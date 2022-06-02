Port appointees will drive ‘transformational’ change

Stornoway Port Authority board appointees (from left to right): Roddie MacKay, Ian McCulloch and Murdo MacIver.

Ian McCulloch, current vice-chair, takes the helm, replacing Murdo Murray, who is retiring after ten years with the Authority. Former Comhairle leader, Roddie Mackay, and oil industry veteran Murdo MacIver have also been appointed.

Mr McCulloch, from Shawbost, has enjoyed a 40 year career in the oil and gas industry, including wide-ranging senior management roles that have taken him across the globe, including the USA, Dubai, Singapore, Indonesia and Algeria.

He said: “It is an honour to become the new chairman of Stornoway Port Authority’s board. I am keen to build on the success enjoyed under Murdo Murray and I look forward to pressing ahead with plans for our new £49 million Deep Water Terminal. This is an exciting time in the history of the Port Authority, and a period which could drive change for the entire Outer Hebrides.

“The Port Authority has the opportunity to play a central role in generating economic growth for the region and I will work tirelessly to ensure that we are at the forefront of championing this change.”

Born and brought up in Laxdale, Mr Mackay – who runs a well-established financial services business - became a councillor for Stornoway North in 2007, and for the past five years was the well-respected leader of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar. He stood down at the recent elections.

He latterly chaired the Highland and Island Regional Economic Partnership and sat on the Project Board for the Stornoway Deep Water Terminal since its inception, helping the development reach fruition, marked by the recent turf cutting ceremony.

Murdo MacIver joins the board following a distinguished career with Peterson Offshore Group, where he rose to the positions of Chief Operating Officer and Group Director before recently retiring. He was responsible for operations and delivery, as well as being a member of the management team, during which time he developed and acquired businesses in the Caribbean, Australia, Europe and the UK.

Murdo – who attended the recent Arnish reunion - was previously a partner in SBS Logistics Ltd during a period of significant growth and also played a major role in the establishment of Decom North Sea, a supply chain forum for the decommissioning industry of which he acted as chairman and director for six years.

He said: “I am very excited to bring my experience in the offshore construction and logistics industry to the board. I believe my knowledge and expertise in business development throughout the sector can be hugely beneficial to Stornoway Port Authority’s long-term ambitions and I am looking forward to getting to work and taking my place on the board.”