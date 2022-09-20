Preparation for new licensing scheme

The industry body felt the scheme may do more harm than good.

The scheme goes “live” on the 1st of October with all new providers having to apply for a license and existing providers having to secure their permissions to continue to operate over the coming weeks and months.

The change has been driven at a national level by the Scottish Government in a bid to clamp down on the damage caused by having excessive numbers of short-term lets, predominantly advertised through Air BnB, in one area.

While certain parts of the islands are adversely affected, like Harris, Outer Hebrides Tourism called for it to be rejected locally as it would hit a crucially important sector and have little benefit here.

However, the comhairle, under the government's directive, moved to introduce the scheme, with the costs of an operator’s license ranging from £66 per year to £100.

A comhairle spokesperson said: “The short-term let licensing scheme is nearly finalised and will be going live on 1st October. Detailed information about is available on the comhairle website and short-term let operators are being asked to familiarise themselves with this information and the requirements.

"New operators starting after 1st October must be licensed before they can offer short-term lets, although existing operators can carry on but will need to apply for a licence from October until April 2023.”