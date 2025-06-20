Proving learning disability is no barrier to achievement​

Shaun Hill with the 3D guitar he made for the hobby element of the award.

​Service users at the Grianan day centre in Stornoway are proving that a learning disability is no barrier to achievement by taking part in and completing Mencap’s Gateway Award scheme.

Similar to the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme, the programme is multi-faceted and requires a commitment of at least 12 weeks to developing a hobby, lifestyle, fitness, volunteering, fitness and undertaking a personal challenge.

The minimum requirement is to spend an hour a week devoted to the scheme,but many participants will log 20 or 30 hours as they work on the various elements.

Again like the Duke of Edinburgh, there are three levels to the award – bronze, silver and gold – and participants can progress through all three.

A group taking part in a beach clean for the volunteering element of the award.

Overseen by Mencap – the charity that aims to improve life for people with learning disabilities and to challenge societal barriers – the Gateway Award has been embraced by staff at Grianan in Stornoway who are now taking their third group of service users through the bronze award.

They have already had two groups successfully complete it and they received their medals and certificates at the Christmas lunch last year.

Around 10 service users now have their Gateway Award with around six more working on it.

The scheme is being led at Grianan by day care officer Stephanie Drummond and special carer Murron Harrison who said it had brought an extra dimension to what they could offer their users.

While participants are likely to choose existing areas of interest, they will set targets that require them to make progress in an area. For example, swimming is a popular choice for fitness but some will work towards learning how to swim unaided.

Lifestyle can involve healthy eating but also understanding money or road safety. Independent life skills, too, are a big focus within this part of the award.

Volunteering can include working in the Grianan shop or in the centre’s new cafe, but beach cleaning has also been a popular choice recently, as has gardening.

Participants’ choices of activities for the hobbies element have been impressive, with one service user, music lover Shaun Hill, making his own 3D model of a guitar. Progress is documented in scrapbooks, which the participants get to keep as a memento.

Murron said the award scheme had given “more of a purpose” to the planning of activities.

“I think it’s an excellent thing for anyone to do and you can learn new skills, do new things that maybe you didn’t think you could do before," she said. “I think it’s great.”

Stephanie admitted being surprised when one service user set a target of being able to swim – and achieved it. This was “the one service user that I never, ever thought would swim,” she said. “To see him swim now, in that short space of time… this teaches us too.

“We all need help and support to achieve things in life, so it’s no different.”

Murron added: “Don’t think that they’re different. They are more than capable of doing anything they want to and they show us that.”