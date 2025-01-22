​£1 million boost for Macaulay College

Macaulay College was founded in 2010 by Roland Engebretsen and Rebecca Lindsay

​A transformational project which will ensure the long-term future of Macaulay College – the farm-based centre near Stornoway for people with additional needs – is now under way following completion of a package of over £1 million.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The outcome is the result of a complex funding jigsaw which began in 2023 when councillors in five wards – Harris, West Side, Back to Tolsta, Stornoway North and Stornoway South – committed parts of their Crown Estate ward allocations as the first stepping stone.

This was followed last year by confirmation of a £500,000 award from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund which has now been enhanced by a range of grants from other bodies and individuals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a gap still remaining, SSE Transmission stepped in with a donation to ensure the success of the project. They propose to build their converter station, which will enable the cross-Minch interconnector, on land which includes an area of Macaulay Farm.

While that development is still going through the planning process, SSE Transmission have made the donation unconditionally to allow the Macaulay College development to proceed.

Other sources of funding are Highlands and Islands Enterprise; Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Pan Island Fund; National Lottery; private donors Marianne Vandendriessche and Ian Williams, Muaitheabhal Community Wind Farm Trust; Urras Oighreachd Ghabhsainn; Western Isles Development Trust; Stornoway Trust Wind Farm Grant Scheme; Breedons, Duncan Mackay and Sons; Horshader Community Development.

The main contractors are the Barra firm Modular West who agreed to undertake design work in advance of the funding package being completed and are now working off-site on constructing new units which will, once installed, create a large modern building to replace the dilapidated portacabins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macaulay College director, Rebecca Lindsay, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have put this funding package together and extremely grateful to all who have supported us. We have been able to keep all the funding raised within our local economy.

“Modular West have subcontracted ground works and some onsite fittings to Lewis and Harris based businesses. This means the generosity of our funders will not only benefit our students but local companies across the Outer Hebrides”

Macaulay College was founded in 2010 by Roland Engebretsen and Rebecca Lindsay, utilising Macaulay Farm in which Roland had inherited a share.

Since then, the College has become an award-winning Community Interest Company but has had to expand on a piecemeal basis while relying on basic infrastructure with which it started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Lindsay said: “This development is truly transformational for the College and, after 15 years, will ensure its long-term future as an asset for the community.

"It will allow us to meet more of the demand for services which we know to exist and create a far better environment for both staff and students to work in”.