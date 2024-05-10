£100k of Crown Estate money to “spruce up” Stornoway

Cllr Grant Fulton announced his resignation last week.

​​A decision to spend £100,000 on improving the appearance of Stornoway town centre for cruise ship visitors was upheld at the full meeting of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar last week.

​This use of the Crown Estate Coastal Communities Fund contributed to Harris councillor Grant Fulton’s decision to resign, citing frustrations over “lack of information to elected members” and “an increasingly Stornoway-centric allocation” of resources.

A Comhairle spokesman said this week that the £100,000 would “improve the general appearance of the Town Centre in light of the extra visitors/tourists which are expected to arrive due to the cruise ships”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fulton had tabled an amendment which would have maintained ward allocations over which local councillors have discretion at the previous level instead of being cut by almost 25 per cent.

The "Bolette" visited Stornoway this week. Now £100k of Crown Estate money will be used to spruce up the town for cruise visitors.

He told the Gazette this week that the ward allocations had been used to great effect in Harris in recent years to create jobs and secure matched funding for projects. The 25 per cent cut will have “a huge impact”, he warned.

Mr Fulton said “sprucing up the centre of Stornoway” was “a completely inappropriate use of a Coastal Communities Fund which should be used for the benefit of peripheral areas, fishing villages and the marine environment”.

In order to retain the ward allocation at the previous level, Mr Fulton’s amendment also deleted an item headed “pan-island competitive fund” for which £150,000 was allocated from the Crown Estate money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of Mr Fulton’s resignation, his amendment was not moved at the full Comhairle meeting though the other Harris councillor, Paul Finnegan, who had seconded it, asked for his dissent to be noted when unamended recommendations were approved without discussion.

As a result, Crown Estate funding will be used as follows: retention of evening bus services, £120,000; Creative Industries Transition, £94,000; Athletes Fund, £25,000; Stornoway Town Centre Cruise Uplift, £100,000; Museum Visitor Assistants, £20,000; Planning Support, £100,000; Whale Strandings/Ocean Debris, £25,000; Archaeology Projects, £45,000; Ward Distribution (£75,000 per ward) £825,000; Pan-Island Competitive Fund £150,000.

Previously, the level of ward distribution was £97,500 for each of the 11 wards.

The Coastal Communities Fund comes from revenues generated by Crown Estate marine leases and “there is an expectation that local authorities will use the money for coastal benefit such as support for local projects or initiatives”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guidance continues: “Ultimately, it will be for each coastal local authority to decide how they utilise the money as long as the use is for coastal community benefit”.

The vagueness of this definition has created contention about how the money should be used. In an island setting, everything is arguably “coastal” and the Fund has increasingly been used for general purposes, rather than specifically “coastal” ones.

Most Crown Estate marine revenue comes from fish farm leases and the case was argued when the Fund was established that it should be used mainly in peripheral areas where fish farms are located.