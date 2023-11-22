​£20 million Levelling-Up assistance for the isles

The Chancellor of Exchequer’s Autumn Statement has brought welcome news to the Western Isles which is to share in an £80 million package “for the expansion of the Levelling Up Partnerships programme to Scotland”

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street to present his Autumn Budget Statement at the House of Commons..(Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Four local authorities were named and it is understood that the money will be distributed among them. “Levelling Up Partnerships” between UK government and local authorities are already operating in England and Wales.

This news has superceded disappointment within the Comhairle earlier in the week when the islands failed to feature in an announcement about the third round of the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund

Expectations had been raised that the bid stood a good chance of success with the future of many projects, including the Comhairle’s own capital spending, depending on Levelling Up funds.

On Wednesday morning, Comhairle officials took part in a call with Levelling Up officials in Edinburgh to gain feedback on why the islands’ bid had apparently failed. They were advised to await the Autumn Statement for better news.

The significance of Levelling Up funds reflects the wider problem of most capital projects now being dependent on a jigsaw of funding while the Comhairle itself has virtually no capital budget.

The third round Levelling Up Fund round was smaller than the previous two. Scotland got a proportionate share spread over six projects. However none was in the Highlands and Islands..

However, the Autumn Statement has made significant amends for that omission with both the Western Isles and Argyll and Bute among the four authorities designated for the new “Levelling Up Partnerships Programme”, details of which will emerge over the coming weeks.

It is expected that it will be based around projects which were already part of the Comhairle’s previous Levelling Up Fund submission.