£200k Harris croft is now under offer

At £200,000, the bareland croft is now "under offer".

The nine-hectare bare croft at 5 Seilebost was advertised as “occupying an outstandingly beautiful location in southwest Harris … of immediate interest to those who are searching to put down roots in the Outer Hebrides.

“Stretching from the white sands of the beach into the hills above and with views across the sands of Luskentyre to the island of Taransay, this bare land croft is undoubtedly in a world class scenic location”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The asking price, when revealed in August 2021, fuelled debate about the impossibility of local people competing for croft tenancies in Harris with calls for tighter Crofting Commission controls.

In advertising the tenancy, estate agents Maciver and Teaele, Stornoway, point out that any assignation will require approval of the Crofting Commission. The application was lodged at the end of February.

Also in 2021, the neighbouring croft at 4 Seilebost was offered at “over £200,000” and is now tenanted, according to the Commission register, by Ms Indhrani Mukherjee.

She last month applied for planning permission to build a four bedroom house on the croft with two polycrubs. Ms Mukherjee’s address is in Matheson Road, Stornoway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gazette had previously reported that 4 Seilebost was “under offer” from prospective tenants, Malcolm and Lesley Gough, who planned to build a sound therapy studio.

However that deal fell through and the assignation to Ms Mukherjee was subsequently approved.

Seilebost lies within the West Harris Trust estate which has been under community ownership since 2010 and has worked effectively to provide local housing and create employment. However, crofting regulation is outside its remit.

In a statement when the tenancies went on the market, they said: “The Trust remains concerned that the ever increasing prices being realised for crofts and houses makes it very difficult for young people to remain in the community”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MEANWHILE, crofters in Tolstachaolais have been "flabbergasted" to see a building plot on the market at "offers over £69,000:". The rough land site has been resumed from the ten hectare croft at 22 Tolstachaolais by the tenant, Nicholas Coward.

While not in the Harris price league, one local said: "We know this goes on elsewhere but the village is flabbergasted it is happening here. This was a well-worked croft and now it is being used for pure speculation".

According to the Register of Crofts, Mr Coward is also tenant of another croft at 12A Breaclet in Bernera.

Western Isles Properties are marketing the site as an opportunity "to purchase a self build elevated plot set in an enviable and private position looking over spectacular and uninterrupted views of Loch Roag and unspoilt countryside (with) close proximity to many archaeological sites of interest".

Advertisement

Advertisement