Public pressure wins out as SSE seek new site for converter station

The layout of the original proposed converter station in relation to the main Stornoway-Tarbert road. A new site will now be explored.

The plans had attracted opposition from such diverse bodies as Stornoway Historical Society in defence of the site of the 19th century Lewis Chemical Works; the Stornoway Angling Association who were concerned about salmon and sea trout; and Marybank and Maryhill Residents Association.

Perhaps most influentially, there was no support for the proposed site from councillors when the issue was discussed. In the first instance, SSE would have required planning consent from the Comhairle and, if refused, would have had to go to the Scottish Government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Stornoway Gazette within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An on-line petition launched by the Historical Society was replaced with the claim: “Victory. This petition made change happen with 367 supporters!”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said: “SSEN Transmission can confirm that its Western Isles HVDC Connector project team are no longer actively progressing the Creed North site it previously consulted on for … a key component for the Western Isles subsea link”.

The statement added: “SSEN Transmission welcomes the widespread support for the project need and in recognising the strength of feeling amongst the local community against the proposed siting of the substation at the Creed North location, SSEN Transmission is now actively exploring alternative sites”.

Colin Bell, lead project manager, said: “We would like to thank all stakeholders who kindly took the time to constructively provide their feedback and hope that our commitment to explore alternative sites helps address local concerns."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stornoway Trust estate factor, Iain Maciver, said: “SSEN Transmission’s pledge to seek a more suitable location for the long-awaited converter station is warmly welcomed and gratefully appreciated by the Trust. Our island’s renewable energy aspirations are dependent on timely delivery of the key component on which the future of so many projects rely.

“As well as the Trust’s continued support, other stakeholders must also play their part in enabling SSEN Transmission to find a more suitable solution.”

Torcuil Crichton, prospective Labour candidate in the Western Isles, welcomed the decision, saying: “This is good news. The renewables transition is going to be a delicate balance between development, community consent and environmental imperative.