Public views sought on Uist repopulation action

Access to affordable housing is one of the main challenges facing Uist

It comes after a team of consultants have been hired to lead the process that will seek to involve the local community in drawing up a set of proposals designed to make it easier and more attractive for people to live and work in the area – and thereby help to reverse its economic fortunes and the trend of a falling population, particularly among those of a working age.

The Uist Repopulation Zone project was introduced earlier this year after it was among a number of areas identified for a pilot at the Convention of the Highlands and Islands last year.

A new settlement officer, Kareen MacRury, from North Uist was appointed in June to directly work with people who want to move to Uist and to help them adapt to life in the islands.

A key part of her role is working with partner agencies and other organisations across the Outer Hebrides to gather vital information regarding housing availability and other issues that people face when moving into the area.

Consultants Hall Aitken will now host five public meetings in February to give the local population a chance to feed in their views into the whole process and which practical solutions should be brought forward.

Five broad areas for action have been identified: housing; sustainable jobs; transport; broadband/connectivity; and public services.

In a briefing note seen by the Gazette, the consultants said: “The Population Working Group is keen to understand what the community think of the Uist Repopulation Action Zone Draft Plan and what their priorities are.

"We are now consulting with the community and engaging with businesses and stakeholders to gather views and identify how to deliver actions needed to boost migration to Uist of skilled and talented people.

“In the Outer Hebrides declining population levels mean fewer people to deliver key public services or to meet gaps in the workforce.

"In addition, the lack of working age families can threaten the sustainability of essential public services like schools which risks families moving elsewhere.”

The public meetings will be held as follows: Monday 6th February, Balivanich Hall, Benbecula, 6.30pm; Tuesday 7th February Carinish Hall, North Uist, 2pm and that evening in Lochmaddy Hall, North Uist; Wednesday 8th February, South End Community Hall, South Uist, 6.30pm; Thursday 9th February, Iochdair Hall, South Uist, 2pm.

In addition, community feedback can be given online at: surveymonkey.co.uk/r/URZsurvey.

A report to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar members said that “population and demographic challenges are critical considerations”.