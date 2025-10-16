Pupils explore maritime “world of opportunity”​

Pupils were able to engage in some hands-on activities

​Traditionally, every aspect of the maritime industries has been an integral part of Hebridean culture and careers. Islanders have built ships large and small and sailed the seven seas, as well as closer to home.

It was appropriate therefore that the islands had pride of place in a new drive to attract young people into the industries through a Maritime Pathways programme which is designed to “inform, inspire and engage” school pupils at a stage when their minds are turning to career options.

At the Nicolson Institute recently, with pupils from Sir E. Scott School in Harris also involved, an event showcased the wide range of career opportunities which are now available in Scotland’s maritime sector.

Pupils were immersed in a day of hands-on activities that brought industry roles to life – from building and testing their own mini boats and conducting barge testing to planning real ferry routes which connect coastal communities.

The event was one of 14 being held across Scotland by the Scottish Maritime Cluster.

They had the opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals, including representatives of Malin Group, CMAL and CalMac, who shared insights into their roles and led engaging sessions that brought the maritime sector directly into the classroom.

Kevin Hobbs, chair of Scottish Maritime Cluster and chief executive at CMAL, said: “We want to connect young Scottish talent to one of Scotland’s most vital and fast-evolving industries. Maritime is more than just ships and sea – it’s an exciting, modern and highly varied sector with pathways that are accessible to all, regardless of academic background or geography.

“For many pupils”, said Mr Hobbs, “this is the first time they’re discovering a world of opportunity that’s quite literally on their doorstep.”

John MacSween, managing director of the Glasgow-based Malin Group, is himself a good example of how the maritime tradition is being maintained. He said: “Growing up in Harris, splashing about in boats, I was always aware of the maritime sector, but not the diversity and richness of opportunities it could offer”

After Sir E. Scott, he was one of the last cohort to go on to the Nicolson Institute and then graduated in naval architecture at Glasgow University before gaining a PhD from Strathclyde for a thesis on marine cable dynamics. He now runs the multi-faceted Malin Group on the Clyde.

John said: “I’m passionate about igniting the interest of young people in what the maritime sector has to offer so it was great to return for that purpose. The challenge we were responsible for on the day was to float a model barge with all these components of different weights, without it capsizing.

“As usual, the boys rushed in and made a mess of it while the girls stood back, thought about it and then got it right. In fact, a girl from the Nicky got the fastest time in Scotland!” Which confirms another important message - that maritime industries these days are definitely open to both genders!