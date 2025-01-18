​Quango bosses are “the new absentee lairds”

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 10: Fergus Ewing MSP, Cabinet Secretary for Rural Economy, gives a ministerial statement on tourism during the coronavirus crisis today at the Covid-19 social distancing Scottish Parliament, Holyrood on June 10, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo by Fraser Bremner-Pool/Getty Images) : Fergus Ewing: "Why were local, worthy candidates rejected?"

​A senior SNP MSP for a Highland – but not island – constituency has accused his party colleagues of “replacing the old absentee lairds with absentee quango bosses”.

Speaking at Holyrood, Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn specifically asked Fiona Hyslop, the Transport Secretary, “why were local, worthy candidates rejected” when she made recent appointments to the boards of ferry quangos, CMAL and David MacBrayne Ltd.

Mr Ewing’s comments follow a series of episodes in which Ms Hyslop has continued to rubber-stamp appointments of people with no island connections or relevant qualifications, despite widespread criticism.

She re-appointed CalMac chairman, Copenhagen-based Erik Østergaaard, after it was revealed by the Gazette that he had been to any CalMac port only once during his first four year term. Østergaard was previously chairman of CMAL at the time of the doomed Ferguson shipyard order and his CalMac appointment secured his silence on that affair.

Mr Ewing continued: “The Cabinet Secretary re-appointed a Danish gentleman as the head of CalMac, and two other non-executive directors, neither of whom is believed to have visited any CalMac ports. Having visited Stornoway once, the Danish gentleman presumably decided that it was not worth going back to.

“Why were local, worthy candidates rejected? They are island residents and distinguished, knowledgeable people who know about the islands."

“Why is the SNP Government replacing the old absentee lairds with absentee quango bosses?

In a debate on transport connectivity, Mr Ewing called for “local community people, who know their communities best (to be put) in charge and involve them at all times in decision making – not just in some synthetic, bogus consultation”.

Referring to both ferries and road programmes, he called for “far more reliance on industry and civil engineering experts … independent of Transport Scotland, not as paid consultants in the pocket of quangos but as experts who know far more than politicians about what they are doing”.

Mr Ewing continued: “There should be candour and accountability and an end to the secrecy of the Freedom of Information regime. Sadly, whether it is CMAL on ferries or Transport Scotland on roads … there is no accountability. Everybody can see it, and it really must change, and change radically.“

In response, Ms Hyslop said: “I agree that we need to have representatives of islands who have expertise in the required areas, and CMAL and CalMac have people from island communities on their boards currently”.

She claimed to have been “active in encouraging that and in advertising such issues widely”.

Ms Hyslop continued: “As a former Government minister, Fergus Ewing will know that there are particular skills—particularly around audit and risk—that require some experience. That has been the case with some of those appointments”.