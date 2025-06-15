​Reduced windfarm footprint

The overall footprint of the development has been slighty reduced

​The overall footprint of the Spiorad na Mara windfarm off the west side of Lewis has been reduced in order to limit the visual impact it could have on designated scenic areas.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was one of the significant changes unveiled by the developers, Northland Power, during last week’s consultation sessions in Stornoway and on the west side of Lewis. The last of these, in Uig Community Centre, took place last Thursday.

The removal of part of the licensed footprint from Northland’s plans results from both local feedback and “discussions with statutory stakeholders” in advance of planning applications being lodged in the autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reduced footprint is consistent with the introduction, reported last week, of “a setback distance of at least 11km from the closest turbine to any point within the South Lewis, Harris and North Uist National Scenic Area”.

That is along with a “setback distance” of 21km from “the Wild Land Area which falls within the South Lewis, Harris and North Uist National Scenic Area”. The effect of these constraints is to remove an area from the south-west of site from consideration for turbines.

Northland’s consultation sessions attracted both committed supporters and equally committed opponents of the project.

However, most who attended wanted to find out more before forming a view with particular regard to local employment and community benefits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spiorad na Mara is an outlier in the Scottish Government’s ScotWind programme by being located so relatively close to shore.

Northland have addressed this by committing to “not placing any turbine closer than 6km to shore at any point along the west coast, regardless of what size and number of turbines is ultimately used”.

Project director Martin Whyte told the Gazette this week: “We were very pleased with the level of engagement around the island and encouraged by the interest shown in the many changes we have made to the project, based on feedback received through our first phase of consultation last autumn”.

He thanked everyone “who took the time to come and meet with us and would also remind people there is still plenty time to get involved”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The online consultation remains open until July 2nd and further details are available on www.spioradnamara.co.uk.

Mr Whyte added: “We are keen to hear from as many people as possible, as the information we receive will continue to inform the ongoing design and development of the project”.

Northland expect to lodge both onshore and offshore planning applications in October, along with an Environmental Impact Assessment.

With a fair wind from these processes, they envisage 2028 for the “potential start of construction” with 2031 as the “expected date when Spiorad na Mara could be operational”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as planning consents, the project will have to compete for subsidy through the Contract for Difference system which operates as a “Dutch auction” with the lowest bidders most likely to succeed.

Northland have recently joined other developers to seek changes to the transmission charging regime which penalises projects which are distant from market, making it more difficult to compete for Contracts for Difference – one of many significant challenges the project faces.