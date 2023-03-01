​RNLI sends an “SOS” message to the islands

Jane Maciver is one of the volunteer fundraisers at Stornoway.

The work of lifeboat crews throughout the country is entirely supported through fund-raising activities carried out by an army of volunteers.

However, with a shortage in Stornoway and Leverburgh now identified, the organisation issued a local appeal.

She said: “I have always supported the RNLI, but after I lost my partner in a fishing boat accident, the local station was incredibly helpful and supportive, and I decided I wanted to be more involved and become a volunteer.

‘I get an immense amount of enjoyment out of raising money for such a worthy cause and enjoy being part of the local RNLI fundraising team.’

Alison Byers, RNLI Scotland Engagement Lead said: ‘Without our volunteers, the RNLI simply would not be able to operate the way it doe. With 92% of income coming from donations, the charity relies on the generosity of supporters and on the dedication of our fundraising volunteers to help raise essential funds.

"Thousands of community fundraising volunteers organise a wide range of activities and events each year, contributing their time, energy and skills to raise money to save lives at sea.

"Some of our fundraisers have been volunteering for many years while some just join us for a few months in the year depending on what their commitments allow.

‘We now really need to bolster that support and grow our volunteer fundraising crew. If you like to have fun, enjoy meeting new people and want to join a motivated and enthusiastic team, we encourage you to find out more and apply.