Saltbox Sauna expands with a second unit​

The new unit is easily transportable and the plan is to visit various locations across the islands.

​The seaside wellness industry in the islands is expanding with the launch of a second Saltbox Sauna by Immerse Hebrides founder Norma MacLeod.

The windy weather posed no obstacle for the launch of the second sauna, nicknamed Sandy, last Friday.

Friends who enjoyed a private launch at Bayble beach were undeterred by the conditions with some even enjoying a dip in the sea in order to cool off – although Norma insisted this was not compulsory and is stressing that sauna wellness is “for everyone”, not just sea swimmers.

It then opened officially for business on the Saturday.

A few friends attended the launch of the new sauna last weekend

Norma launched her first sauna, ‘Shelly’, in October 2023 and started thinking about a second acquisition last summer after having to turn people away because it was proving so popular.

This new sauna has a capacity of 10 to 12, while the smaller one has a capacity of four to six.

Although both will be rotating around different beaches in the islands, the bigger one is likely to be sited at mainly Reef or Bayble, where there are better parking facilities, while the smaller one will visit a wider variety of locations, including Horgabost as it is easier to transport on the islands’ roads.

It is also bound for the Uists, after a few successful pop-ups in Berneray and Balranald last year.

Both saunas can be booked individually or collectively as groups.

When she started out with her first sauna, Norma said it was a case of “test things out and start slow to allow the Hebrideans to adapt to something that isn’t quite Hebridean”.

The new sauna came from Estonia. “It took a long time to plan and the internals are all our own design, to try and suit what we learned over the last year, but everyone is loving it.

“The intention was to basically provide more seats and it isn’t just holidaymakers. We have regulars now, locals, and we’re going to start a membership soon.”

Extolling the benefits of a sauna at the beach, Norma insisted this was “not about sea swimming” and was a “completely different experience”.

She said: “Yes, you’ll get some swimmers that will want to jump in the sauna and warm up but you shouldn’t really do that. There’s a risk of collapse if you’re in the sea too long and you jump into the sauna.

“It’s just about wellness, wellbeing, sitting in this lovely hot place looking out onto these beautiful views, and enjoying the smell of the essential oils that we’ve got. It’s a moment of calm.

“Because of Immerse Hebrides, everybody thinks it’s sea swimmers that do the sauna but it’s not. I would say it’s just 80 per cent regular sauna users and 20 per cent are swimmers.

Norma added: “It’s about looking at the ocean, being beside the water.

"Dip in the water if you want, to cool off. It does enhance the experience and traditionally in Scandinavia that’s what they do.”

Both saunas can be booked on an individual basis or for groups, with prices starting at £15.

For a full schedule and to book your place, visit www.saltboxsauna.co.uk.