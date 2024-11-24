Sharing the cardiac arrest experience​

Michelle Macleod: "We all know the value of these meet ups."

​Two charity campaigners who survived a sudden cardiac arrest, and who attended the same primary school in Lewis, have teamed up to help try and arrange a special gathering which will bring together individuals in the Highlands and Islands who have gone through a similar experience.

Michelle Macleod and Maclean Macleod only met a few years ago at an event organised in the Scottish Parliament for cardiac charities. Not only did they realise they had a Lewis link – but it turned out they attended the same primary school, Sandwick.

Now the two are part of a public campaign through the Sudden Cardiac Arrest UK organisation to bring together survivors, rescuers and family members who have experience of sudden cardiac arrest. They are being supported by the Lucky2BHere charity.

SCA have been arranging regional meet ups across the UK and the hope is now to organise one for the Highlands and Islands.

Maclean said: "In April 2022 I had an out of hospital cardiac arrest and was fortunate to survive. After a few weeks being well cared for in hospital I was discharged and cast adrift with no professional support whatsoever. It would have made a huge difference to me If I could have found a local support group where I could have met fellow survivors. This is why I fully support the SCA UK initiative to try and establish a peer support group in the Highlands and Islands."

Michelle said that along with MacLean and Emma Campbell from Inverness they came together as they have “shared experience of Sudden Cardiac Arrest”.

However, she added: “It is not common to meet another survivor, so we all know the value of these meet ups. We are at the early stages of organising an event in this area which could be in-person, online or both. If you are an SCA survivor, family member of a SCA survivor, or rescuer, please get in touch if you would be interested in attending either an in-person event or online.

“We have also set up a private Facebook page for group working and communication, so please do join this group or email me at [email protected] and let’s build a community of survivors in the Highlands and Islands.”